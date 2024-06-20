Smart Packaging and Electronic Patient Information Training Course: Building Blocks for the Establishment and Delivery of e-PIL and SMART Strategic Initiatives (ONLINE EVENT)

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Packaging and Electronic Patient Information Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will provide the attendees with an overview of the current technologies, the patient and societal benefits and some building blocks for the establishment and delivery of e-PIL and SMART strategic initiatives, providing insight as to where organisations may be most significantly impacted.

Increased use of SMART technologies has become ever more prevalent in the delivery of healthcare solutions as well as in the electronic delivery of Patient Information (e-PIL) and leaflets (e-leaflets). These technologies have grown in importance providing patients and medical staff with product data, reminders, healthcare delivery and diagnostic tools.

Regulatory authorities now permit and indeed encourage the delivery by electronic mechanisms and connectivity with patients and sometimes healthcare providers, others will undoubtably follow suit. Organisations that prepare early will be able to actively leverage the benefits sooner; improvements in patient outcomes, product delivery efficiencies and eco/cost improvements. Indeed, these businesses will be seen as 'early adopters' and innovators that others will seek to follow.

Benefits of attending

Explore SMART technologies - the current state of the art

SMART technologies - the current state of the art Discuss connectivity - issues and opportunities

connectivity - issues and opportunities Understand what an e-PIL or e-leaflet could be....the art of the possible!

what an e-PIL or e-leaflet could be....the art of the possible! Learn what an e-Pil programme involves

what an e-Pil programme involves Gain an understanding of programme establishment - where organisational changes may be required

an understanding of programme establishment - where organisational changes may be required Realise the key elements of the human interface and the business benefits

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Artwork management

Regulatory management

Global product marketing

Asset management

IT programme managers

Supply chain and operational leaders

Any individuals interested in the SMART, e-PIL or e-leaflet opportunities in or around the Pharma industry e.g. other regulated industries such as agrochemicals etc.

Key Topics Covered:

Welcome and introduction

SMART packaging solutions

Introduction to SMART packaging

Definitions

The current trends in SMART technologies and solutions

Some of the newest technologies

Benefits

Impacts

The SMART opportunities for your business

Patient outcomes

Sales growth

e-PILS - introduction and definitions

The case for why we need e-PILs

Environment

Direct costs £/€/$

Internal efficiencies

Current global situation and activity

Global overview

Example systems

Creating the data - 'one source of truth'

The future state - Digitised e-PILs

What does the future look like? What is an e-PIL? Presenting the e-PIL in multiple formats; digital and print What incremental benefits may exist; video, augmented reality, accessibility tools etc



Settting up a programme

Stakeholders

Resources

Change management - key areas

Patient adherence

The cost of poor patient adherence

Patient adherence - using SMART and e-PIL connectivity to create improvements consequence

Wrap up

Speakers:



Graham Howieson

G7 Consultants Ltd



Graham Howieson is a pharmaceutical business development consultant, inventor and entrepreneur. He is a highly experienced and competent leader, with an International pedigree covering UK, EU, USA and Asia. An industry pioneer with a forward thinking approach to design and the delivery of new innovative drug delivery and smart packaging solutions for over twenty five years. Worked extensively and exclusively within the pharmaceutical space with leading global enterprises such as: Glaxo Smith Kline, Astra Zeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Sanofi . Building value by solving technical, engineering, regulatory, compliance and brand communication related issues. Working to fulfil a client brief, in terms of the budget, timeline, return on investment for commercial use.



Alongside he has acquired a range of specialist skills which encompass the development of new, emerging technologies to improve the delivery of clinical trials , areas of interest include: intellectual property, digital engagement, bespoke software, SaaS, automation, AI, machine learning, remote compliance monitoring, patient engagement/retention, omni-channel communication, wearables, video enablement tools, VR, hybrid and virtual (supply chain) modelling. The primary objective with all technological advances is to achieve process improvement and increased speed of delivery, aligned with a multi-sensory patient experience.



