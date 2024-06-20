United States Sleep Supplements Market Report 2024-2029 - Rising Demand for Plant-based Sleep Supplements and Growing Online Sales Drives Market to a Forecasted $1.45 Billion by 2029, with a 5.9% CAGR

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Sleep Supplements Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Sleep Supplements Market was valued at USD 1.02 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.45 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.97%.

The U.S. sleep supplements market report contains exclusive data on 43 vendors. The U.S. sleep supplements market is highly competitive with many players. In this market, smaller and niche players are growing significantly. Niche players often specialize in specific types of products. Companies in this market continuously innovate to develop better and new products, such as new product varieties, new flavors, and new ingredients. As competition among companies rises, the market has become price competitive, resulting in lower consumer prices. Consequently, companies face profit margin pressure.





MARKET DRIVERS



Rising Online Sales of Sleep Supplements: The rising trend of online shopping is becoming a new normal for customers. Various factors are contributing to the growth of the sleep supplements market through online platforms. Online shopping offers unparalleled convenience, allowing consumers to browse and purchase sleep supplements from the comfort of their homes. This convenience factor is especially appealing to individuals with busy lifestyles or those who may not have access to physical stores. Additionally, online retailers typically offer a broader selection of sleep supplements compared to brick-and-mortar stores. Consumers can access various products from various brands, formulations, and price points, enabling them to find the supplements that best suit their needs and preferences. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the shift towards online shopping for various products, including sleep supplements. With restrictions on in-person shopping and an increased focus on health and wellness, more people are turning to online platforms for their supplement needs.



Rising Demand for Plant-based Sleep Supplements: A growing number of consumers seek natural remedies and organic ingredients, perceiving them as safer and more natural on their bodies compared to synthetic alternatives. This trend extends to sleep aids, creating a preference for plant-based options over synthetically derived ones. Consumers may prefer plant-derived ingredients as they have fewer side effects and a lower risk of adverse reactions. The increasing number of individuals adopting vegan or vegetarian lifestyles fuels the demand for plant-based sleep supplements. These consumers may prefer combining their lifestyle choices with plant-based supplements to improve their sleep. These plant-based ingredients have a long history of traditional use in herbal medicine for promoting relaxation and improving sleep quality. As more consumers try and benefit from plant-based sleep supplements, positive word of mouth and online reviews spread, further driving their popularity.



U.S. SLEEP SUPPLEMENTS MARKET INSIGHTS

The tablet segment dominates, with over 34% of the U.S. sleep supplements market share. Tablets are easy to handle, store, and consume, making them a convenient option for individuals looking to improve their sleep without the hassle of measuring or mixing powders or liquids, thus helping segmental growth.

The female segment is showing significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 6.22% in the U.S. sleep supplements market. Research shows that females generally experience better sleep quality compared to males. However, throughout various life stages such as puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause, females experience significant hormonal fluctuations that can disrupt their sleep patterns, thus growing the market.

The segment with an age group of less than 34 showcased the highest growth in the U.S. sleep supplements market during the forecast period. This growth is due to the high levels of stress and anxiety faced by young adults. Various factors, such as academic pressure, career demands, financial worries, and social expectations, cause stress and anxiety, leading to difficulty falling asleep.

Big boxes/superstores and supermarkets hold the largest U.S. sleep supplements market share in 2023. The segment's growth is primarily due to big boxes/superstores and supermarkets playing a significant role in the sleep supplements market in the U.S. due to their wide reach, convenient locations, and diverse product offerings. These retail channels cater to a broad demographic of consumers and provide easy access to sleep supplements and other health and wellness products.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered United States

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

Natrol, LLC.

Nature Made

Nestle

NOW Foods

Procter & Gamble

Sanofi

Unilever

Unisom

Other Prominent Vendors

Amazing Nutrition (Good Brands LLC)

GORILLA MIND, LLC.

Ion Nutritional Labs

Life Extension

Qunol

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Rexall Sundown, Inc.

Ritual

Saga

Sandland

American Standard Supplements

Banyan Botanicals

Designs for Health

Eaternal

ELMNT Health

EVLUTION NUTRITION

Harmony Company

Healthycell

Herbs, Etc

Hollis Nutrition

Just Potent LLC

Lief Organics

Matsun Nutrition

Medchoice

MidNite

Nature's Way

NutriSport Pharmacal, Inc.

Optimum Nutrition, Inc. (Glanbia plc)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Relaxium

Renew Life Formulas, LLC

Sugarbear Pro

That Good Supplement Co.

Top Shelf Grind

UniWell Laboratories

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Formulation Market Insights (2023-2029)

Tablets

Capsules

Gummies

Other

Gender Market Insights (2023-2029)

Males

Females

Age Market Insights (2023-2029)

Between 35 & 65 Years

Less Than 34 Years

Above 65 Years

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2023-2029)

Bigbox/Superstores and Supermarkets

Pharmacies

Web-based Retailers

Direct-To-Consumer

Others

