Canada Media Landscape Report 2024: Canada Leads the Way in Media Evolution with Surge in IPTV Subscriptions and SVOD Growth

The Canada Media Landscape Report provides an overview of the television and telecommunications market in relation to sports broadcasting in Canada today, with top-level data and detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report analyses the television, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed-line broadband sectors, as well as a review of major sports media rights.



Key Highlights

IPTV subscriptions accounted for 5.1 million subscriptions in 2023 and will remain the leading platform to deliver pay-TV services through to 2028. This trend is primarily supported by improving fixed infrastructure in the country and growing adoption of discounted multiplay packages with IPTV services offered by operators.

The growth will be supported by the convenience of on-demand viewing, personalized recommendations, and the ability to watch on various devices, in addition to competitive pricing and options for French-language content.

4G was the leading mobile technology, accounting for 71.9% share of total mobile subscriptions in 2023. However, 4G's share is expected to decline to 36.4% by 2028, due to subscribers' migration to 5G services.

Cable accounted for a 48.6% share of residential fixed broadband lines in 2023 and is projected to remain the main technology through to 2027 but will be overtaken by fiber in 2028. Fiber's subscription share will increase significantly from 34.2% in 2023 to 47.0% in 2028, supported by rising demand for high-speed internet services as well as plans to expand access to it.

Scope

Pay-TV operators had over 9.5 million subscribers in 2023. Total pay-TV subscriptions will fall slightly over the forecast period, reaching just below 9.5 million in 2028.

Canada had an estimated 22.2 million subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) accounts at the end of 2023. Canada's SVOD accounts are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period, reaching 26.9 million in 2028.

Total mobile subscriptions in Canada reached an estimated 45.0 million in 2023. Over the 2023-2028 forecast period, mobile operators will add a combined 10.2 million mobile subscribers at a CAGR of 4.2%, bringing the country's total mobile subscriptions to 55.3 million in 2028.

Total fixed broadband lines in Canada will increase from 16.6 million in 2023 to 18.1 million by the end of 2028, supported by steady growth across cable internet and fixed wireless subscriptions and strong growth in fiber subscriptions, on the back of ongoing efforts by the local government and operators in expanding fiber broadband infrastructure in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

Population and household context

Television services market

SVOD services market

Mobile services market: Handsets

Fixed broadband services market: Residential

Competitive landscape

Data tables

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

BeIN Sports

Bell

CBC/Radio-Canada

DAZN

Quebecor

RDS

Rogers

Sportsnet

Telus

TSN

TVA Group

