U.S. Media Streaming, Social Networks and Other Content Providers Market 2024-2029: Analysis of the $212.9 Billion Market, Dominated by Walt Disney Co, NBCUniversal Media, and AT&T

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Media Streaming, Social Networks and Other Content Providers in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Media streaming, social networks and other content providers have faced an overall decline during the period, as demand for airtime and expenditure on advertising fell. In addition to this, the number of cable TV subscriptions has fallen significantly, as increased subscription costs combined with better, cheaper alternatives have driven consumers to stream over traditional cable and TV.

Key Topics Covered

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Walt Disney Co
  • NBCUniversal Media, LLC
  • AT&T Inc.
  • ViacomCBS Inc.
  • Sirius XM Radio Inc.
  • Fox Corporation
  • Comcast Corporation
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group, inc.
  • iHeartMedia, Inc.
  • Communication
  • Thomson Reuters Corporation
  • The Associated Press
  • Hearst Communications Inc.
  • Townsquare Media, Inc.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.
  • Radio One, Inc.
  • Saga Communications, inc.
  • Emmis Communications Corp.
  • Meltwater News US Inc.
  • Newswire LLC
  • EQS Group AG
  • 1888PressRelease.com
  • Growth Stack Inc.
  • PRUnderground

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6p8pgx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Broadcast
                            
                            
                                Broadcasting
                            
                            
                                Content Management
                            
                            
                                Content Provider
                            
                            
                                Media Streaming
                            
                            
                                Social Media
                            
                            
                                Social Network
                            
                            
                                Streaming
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data