U.S. Media Streaming, Social Networks and Other Content Providers Market 2024-2029: Analysis of the $212.9 Billion Market, Dominated by Walt Disney Co, NBCUniversal Media, and AT&T

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Media Streaming, Social Networks and Other Content Providers in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Media streaming, social networks and other content providers have faced an overall decline during the period, as demand for airtime and expenditure on advertising fell. In addition to this, the number of cable TV subscriptions has fallen significantly, as increased subscription costs combined with better, cheaper alternatives have driven consumers to stream over traditional cable and TV.
Key Topics Covered
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Walt Disney Co
- NBCUniversal Media, LLC
- AT&T Inc.
- ViacomCBS Inc.
- Sirius XM Radio Inc.
- Fox Corporation
- Comcast Corporation
- Sinclair Broadcast Group, inc.
- iHeartMedia, Inc.
- Communication
- Thomson Reuters Corporation
- The Associated Press
- Hearst Communications Inc.
- Townsquare Media, Inc.
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.
- Radio One, Inc.
- Saga Communications, inc.
- Emmis Communications Corp.
- Meltwater News US Inc.
- Newswire LLC
- EQS Group AG
- 1888PressRelease.com
- Growth Stack Inc.
- PRUnderground
