Global KRAS Inhibitors Market & Clinical Trials Future Market Outlook 2030: 2 Approved KRAS Inhibitors and 90+ Drugs KRAS Inhibitors in Clinical Trials

With the ubiquitous prevalence of cancer ailments oscillating year by year, the sophisticated treatment approaches are vastly sought subsequently. With this respect, the market in conjugation with forecast for the domain of global KRAS inhibitor sector emerges as a newfangled mainstay for shareholders as well as researchers in the medical and biotechnological panorama.

Currently, the market for this segment is dominated by the US due to the region's strong drug sales, augmenting approval of KRAS inhibitors by the US government and presence of different funding agencies; however, other region, like China, is also an emerging area as evident from preclinical and clinical studies. As the realm of KRAS inhibitor encircles trailblazing advancements along with evolution; a noteworthy industry emphasis in KRAS inhibitor sphere, with opportunities of considerable progress, is expected in the imminent years.

The global industry of KRAS inhibitor has acknowledged an incredible growth, fueled by the remarkable growth in research and development, clinical triumph in commercial sector in addition to the transformative potential of this innovative treatment modality. The first KRAS inhibitor, Lumakras (sotorasib), developed by Amgen in May 2021, and subsequent approval of inhibitor of the RAS GTPase family, Krazati (adagrasib), developed by Mirati Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, is second commercially accessible KRAS inhibitor, marking a chronicle breakthrough in the field of cancer care.

It is clearly evident that the commercial market of KRAS inhibitor is witnessing boom in the recent years on the account of several market dynamics. Aspects such as rise in preclinical and clinical trials, involvement of stakeholders, and technological advancement coupled with increase in healthcare expenditure are fueling the market growth of KRAS inhibitors. For instance, Zhejiang Cancer Hospital in collaboration with Suzhou Genhouse Bio plans to begin a multi-center, open-label phase Ib/II study in order to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of GH21 combined with D-1553 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring KRAS G12C mutation in July 2024.

The up-to-date global market trend of combination therapies has gained limelight in the recent years in which the notion of using combination of KRAS inhibitors with other therapeutic approaches is experimental. Data from preliminary studies have revealed that amalgamation therapies contain diverse drugs that target different proteins in order to empower the blockade of different pathways at once. Henceforth, many combination studies of KRAS inhibitors with immune checkpoint inhibitors, antibodies, cancer vaccines, chemotherapy, targeted therapies and many more are ongoing in the KRAS inhibitor realm. Such as, a phase 3 trial, CodeBreaK 200, is evaluating sotorasib in combination with chemotherapy (docetaxel or pemetrexed/platinum) in advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients with KRAS G12C mutations is one example, representing novel avenue.

Above and beyond, it is foreseeable that a handful of more KRAS inhibitors are anticipated to be launched in the approaching years as many innovative KRAS inhibitors have received priority designations in the recent years. For instance, in February 2024, FDA has acknowledged priority review the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Krazati (adagrasib) in combination with cetuximab for the management of patients with previously treated KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) and the FDA allocated a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of June 21, 2024.

As a final point, the segment of KRAS inhibitors is vastly promising that clenches plausibility to alter treatment landscape of cancer diseases. Apart from that, KRAS inhibitors can additionally be utilized to treat other diseases, besides cancer, including inflammatory, eye disorders etc.

Moreover, the presences of pharma companies, comprising Revolution Medicine, Erasca, Jacobio Pharma Gr Co, Quanta Therapeutics along with giant pharma like Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Roche, Merck, Incyte Corporation, Sanofi, etc. further aid to expand the KRAS inhibitor arena by conducting enormous preclinical and clinical studies. Overall, the future for KRAS inhibitors looks optimistic, offering beacon of anticipation to patients.

Global KRAS Inhibitors Market & Clinical Trials Future Outlook 2030 Report Highlights:

Global KRAS Inhibitors Sales Growth in 2023: 10%

Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > 600 Million by 2030

Global KRAS Inhibitor Market Insight by Region & Indications

Approved KRAS Inhibitors: 2

KRAS Inhibitors in Clinical Trials > 90 Drugs

Global KRAS Inhibitor Clinical Trials Insight by Country, Company, Indication & Phase

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to KRAS Inhibitors

1.1 Development of KRAS Inhibitors

1.2 Mechanism Of Action

1.3 Role of KRAS Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy

2. Lumakras - First Approved KRAS Inhibitor

2.1 Overview & Patent Insight

2.2 Dosage & Price Analysis

2.3 Sales Analysis

3. Krazati - Second Approved KRAS Inhibitor

3.1 Overview & Patent Insight

3.2 Dosage & Price Analysis

3.3 Sales Analysis

4. Global KRAS Inhibitor Market Outlook

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 KRAS Inhibitors Candidates Granted Breakthrough & Orphan Designations

4.3 Future Market Opportunity

5. KRAS Inhibitor Market Regional Analysis: Commercial & Clinical Development Outlook

5.1 US

5.2 UK

5.3 China

5.4 Europe

5.5 Japan

5.6 South Korea

5.7 Canada

5.8 Taiwan

5.9 Australia

6. KRAS Inhibitor Market by Indications: Clinical Trials & Modernization Insights

6.1 Lung Cancer

6.2 Colorectal Cancer

6.3 Pancreatic Cancer

6.4 Other Indications

7. Global KRAS Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline Overview

7.1 By Country

7.2 By Phase

7.3 By Company

7.4 By Indication

7.5 By Patient Segment

8. Global KRAS Inhibitor Clinical Trials Insight by Country, Company, Indication & Phase

8.1 Research

8.2 Preclinical

8.3 Phase I

8.4 Phase I/II

8.5 Phase II

8.6 Phase II/III

8.7 Phase III

8.8 Preregistration

9. Marketed KRAS Inhibitor Clinical Trials Insight by Country, Company & Indication

10. Combination Strategies with KRAS Inhibitors

10.1 Immunotherapy

10.2 Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy

10.3 Chemotherapy

10.4 Targeted Therapies

11. Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Drivers

11.2 Market Challenges

12. Competitive Landscape

Amgen

AnBogen Therapeutics

Applied Pharmaceutical Science

Array BioPharma (Pfizer)

Ascentage Pharma

AstraZeneca

Biond Biologics

Boehringer Ingelheim

BridgeBio Pharma

Bristol Myers Squibb

Carmot Therapeutics (Roche)

Eli Lilly

Erasca

FogPharma

Frontier Medicines

Incyte Corporation

Jacobio Pharma Gr Co

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals

Jemincare

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.

Loxo Oncology (Eli Lilly)

Merck

Mirati Therapeutics (a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb)

Quanta Therapeutics

Revolution Medicine

Roche

Sanofi

Suzhou Genhouse Bio

Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals

