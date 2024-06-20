Emergency Services Inc. Partners with Augmedix to Introduce Generative AI Solution That Relieves Clinician Burnout in Emergency Departments

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a leader in ambient AI medical documentation and data solutions, announced today that Emergency Services Inc. , a physician-owned emergency medicine services group in Columbus, Ohio, is introducing Augmedix Go ED to physicians in the emergency department (ED) at the second-largest healthcare system in central Ohio.

Augmedix Go ED is the industry’s first fully automated, generative AI (GenAI) powered medical documentation product for EDs nationwide.

“Given the unique needs of the ED, it has been difficult to identify a documentation solution that effectively alleviates the administrative burden on our physicians – until we were introduced to Augmedix Go ED,” said Eric Drobny, MD, CFO at Emergency Services Inc. “Emergency departments are noisy and fast-paced environments, and patient visits often involve multiple, fragmented interactions with several clinicians. We anticipate that Augmedix Go ED will allow us to automate documentation in this challenging environment, which will reduce the burden on our clinicians so that they can provide the best care possible.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the launch of Augmedix Go ED . Clinicians reported a significant reduction in administrative burden, noting that the GenAI technology’s high accuracy and overall quality of the medical notes met their needs in EDs.

“Our partnership with Emergency Services Inc. highlights our dedication to delivering leading-edge GenAI products in an area of healthcare that is lacking effective solutions: emergency medicine,” said Manny Krakaris, CEO of Augmedix. “Emergency Services Inc. is an ideal partner for us because they prioritize the well-being and positive experiences of their clinicians, and ultimately, patients.”

For more information about Augmedix Go ED, visit augmedix.com/augmedix-go-ed .

About Emergency Services Inc.

Emergency Services Inc. is a physician-owned emergency medicine services group in Columbus, Ohio. Being physician-led makes all the difference. Our certified emergency medical experts value teamwork, collaboration and family. By working together, we're making healthcare work better for all of Ohio.

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) empowers clinicians to connect with patients by liberating them from administrative burden through the power of ambient AI, data, and trust.

The platform transforms natural conversations into organized medical notes, structured data, and point-of-care notifications that enhance efficiency and clinical decision support.

Incorporating data from millions of interactions across all care settings, Augmedix collaborates with hospitals and health systems to improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “believes,” “may,” “will,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “expects,” “could,” “would,” “projects,” “plans,” “targets,” “excited,” “optimistic,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the significant reduction in administrative burden clinicians will experience with Augmedix Go for EDs; Augmedix Go for EDs allowing clinicians to automate documentation so that they can provide the best care possible; GenAI technology’s high accuracy and overall quality of the medical notes meeting the needs of clinicians in EDs; Augmedix’s dedication to delivering leading-edge GenAI products in emergency medicine; and Emergency Services Inc. being an ideal partner for Augmedix. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2024, as well as other documents that may be filed by us from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

