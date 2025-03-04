Commure Joins MEDITECH Alliance, Offers Ambient AI for MEDITECH Expanse with Deep Integration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure, a leading healthcare technology company, today announced that it will join the MEDITECH Alliance, debuting at the HIMSS25 Global Health Conference. This partnership enables Commure’s ambient clinical documentation products to integrate with MEDITECH Expanse, a leading web-based EHR platform. By automating patient visit documentation with AI-powered ambient listening, the collaboration aims to alleviate clinician burnout and enhance patient care.

Commure’s Ambient Suite transforms clinician-patient conversations into clinical notes in real time using advanced speech recognition and language models. Already adopted by major health systems like HCA Healthcare , the technology has demonstrated significant reductions in administrative workload for clinicians.

Commure offers a range of Ambient AI documentation solutions tailored to hospitals and health systems:

Commure Ambient AI – fully automated documentation,

fully automated documentation, Commure Ambient Assist – AI-assisted documentation with human specialist support,

AI-assisted documentation with human specialist support, Commure Ambient Live – AI-assisted documentation with real-time human specialist support and point-of-care assistance



With advanced customization, ambient nudges, and agentic capabilities, the Suite supports complex care settings, including ED, Hospitalist, and Home Health environments.

By joining the MEDITECH Alliance, Commure joins over 30 vetted healthcare solutions that complement and extend MEDITECH Expanse. Alliance members’ solutions are validated for seamless and secure integration, allowing MEDITECH hospitals to confidently adopt third-party innovations.

For MEDITECH customers, Commure expands the offerings of pre-integrated AI capabilities available within Expanse. Clinicians can launch Commure’s technology directly from their workflow, leveraging interoperability and maintaining data security. This partnership broadens the range of AI-driven tools available to MEDITECH users to improve efficiency and care delivery.

“Given Commure’s longstanding commitment to serve HCA Healthcare and other key MEDITECH health systems, we are thrilled to join the MEDITECH Alliance and deep-integrate our Ambient AI products with Expanse,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO, Commure. “This collaboration aligns with our mission to ease clinicians’ documentation burden, and improve quality of care. MEDITECH’s open platform enables health systems to adopt AI without workflow disruption.”

“MEDITECH is pleased to welcome Commure as an Alliance partner,” said Cathy Turner, RN, Chief Marketing and Nursing Executive, MEDITECH. “Expanse is designed for innovation, and integrating Commure’s Ambient AI gives our customers a powerful option to streamline documentation and focus on patient care.”

Early adopters of this integration are expected to see reduced charting time and improved workflow efficiency. Hospital leaders anticipate enhancements in provider satisfaction and documentation quality.

Experience Commure at HIMSS 2025

Commure will showcase its Ambient Suite integrated with MEDITECH Expanse at HIMSS 2025 (March 3–6 in Las Vegas). Attendees can visit Commure’s booth (#5839) and the MEDITECH’s Interop & Smart Experience Pavilion (C3318-02) for live demonstrations:

Tuesday & Wednesday : 12:45 PM and 3:45 PM

: 12:45 PM and 3:45 PM Thursday: 11:45 AM and 2:45 PM

Healthcare organizations can contact Commure if they are interested in demoing Ambient AI or other Commure innovations, such as AI revenue cycle management (RCM), AI agents, RTLS, or patient engagement solutions.

About Commure

Commure is simplifying healthcare by co-developing software solutions that address the many complex needs hospitals face. Through a purpose-built platform and a suite of interconnected AI-powered products, Commure streamlines workflows for providers, enhances patient experiences, and empowers administrators to increase hospital efficiency and profitability.

Commure understands that healthcare is not one size fits all, so Commure’s team of engineers collaborate directly with clinicians and healthcare teams to design customized solutions that address their specific needs. In this way, Commure enables health systems to reduce clinician burnout, improve care quality, and lead the healthcare transformation. By unifying and streamlining fragmented systems, we are building the health systems of the future – together. Visit us at www.commure.com .

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations around the globe to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse , the world’s most intelligent EHR platform. Expanse answers the demands of an overburdened workforce with personalized workflows, intuitive functionality, interoperable systems, and innovative AI applications, all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube , LinkedIn , X/Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and Threads .

