IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Stock2Me Podcast featuring Murray Thom, Vice President of Quantum Technology Evangelism at D-Wave Quantum Inc.

The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing antiquated business practices within their respective markets. The latest podcast episode features Murray Thom, Vice President of Quantum Technology Evangelism at D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services focused on delivering customer value via practical quantum applications for problems within logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, fault detection and financial modeling.

To begin the interview, Thom discussed some of the primary goals of D-Wave’s Qubits Conference, which took place June 17 and 18, 2024, in Boston and virtually.

“Qubits is the premier quantum computing event of the year. We have thousands of people who are watching online and hundreds of people who come out to join us,” he said. “The main goals of the conference are focusing on success powered by quantum, which is on full display here. We're trying to share with the community how much commercial adoption there is with quantum computing and how businesses have been successful building business value using quantum computing technology. We're also sharing our latest product innovations, because attendees are really curious to see the rapid pace of change with quantum computing and what's possible there.”

“I'm really excited about the presentation from Carleton Coffrin. He's going to be presenting from Los Alamos National Laboratory about new quantum materials discovery using our quantum computing systems… We're also going to be seeing some demos from Alex Condello, who is leading our applications performance and tools team. He's going to be talking about some of our latest hybrid solver technology and how that's making it easier for people to solve business problems at larger scale and get high quality value.”

“It was also fantastic to hear Lindsay Dukowski, who's the director of data and analytics at Pattison Food Group. She was talking about two quantum applications that they've taken into production – delivery driver scheduling and team member scheduling in stores. It’s great being able to hear such a relatable example about how they're helping save time with their teams in terms of generating schedules and taking into account their employees' preferences, and then using it in production. Her main quote that I took away was, ‘It just works’. That's what's fantastic. Quantum is not just about technology for its own sake. It's about the applications that we can drive with that technology.”

