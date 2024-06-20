Amesite Announces User Growth on NurseMagic™ App

DETROIT, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced the availability of its NurseMagicTM app to the public in late April, inviting users to join a gated waitlist of vetted users. On June 5, Amesite fully opened access to the app to the public. Within a week, nearly 1,200 individuals completed an onboarding survey, and registered as users of NurseMagicTM.



CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, "This is the fastest growth in usership that we have ever seen with any of our products. We’ve been thrilled with the response from nurses, and fortunate to partner with nurse influencers like Cynesse – who are demonstrating to their communities the power of AI to help with day-to-day tasks. We are excited to be delivering a vital and useful tool to the largest segment of healthcare professionals and believe that NurseMagicTM will create a positive impact in healthcare and strong, sustainable revenue growth for Amesite."

Senior AI Manager Sai Nittala said, "Our users are gaining assistance from NurseMagicTM for a variety of tasks, from patient communication to prioritization of work. We are excited to see the many ways in which our users are benefiting from the many advantages offered by the technology."

Examples of real-world questions on the app include the following:

Writing nursing notes, including SOAP and other protocols.

Prioritizing surgical complications in patients with pre-existing conditions.

Managing communications with patients on difficult subjects or in stressful circumstances.



Ninety-six percent (96%) of NurseMagicTM users reported that they want AI tools to help them on the job. NurseMagicTM users range from 18 – 60+ years old and include students and professionals in 48 states and 27 different nursing and healthcare professions, including RN, LPN, APRN-CNP, APRN-CNM, and APRN-CNS.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc., an education tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective AI for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagicTM, Amesite has entered the B2C AI app market. Amesite has also announced its intention to deliver other apps on its infrastructure including a Public Safety app that includes training and preparedness for active shooter response. For more information, visit https://amesite.com .

Forward Looking Statements

