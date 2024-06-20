Mobivity and Paytronix Partnership Seamlessly Powers Connected Rewards™ Programs to Drive Loyalty Growth and Digital Engagement

PHOENIX and NEWTON, Mass., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a provider of technology connecting mobile gaming audiences to real-world brands and offers, announced today a strategic partnership and technical integration with Paytronix, the leading provider of loyalty and guest engagement solutions. This partnership expands capabilities for Paytronix customers, giving their vast network of brick-and-mortar brands new ways to increase loyalty program utilization and drive higher engagement of current and lapsed customers through Connected Rewards programs.



Once connected, users will seamlessly receive loyalty points for downloading and playing mobile games resulting in increased engagement and in-store purchases.

This benefit requires little to no effort from retailers and brands. It makes it fast and easy to participate in Connected Rewards programs and tap into the massive mobile gaming audience. The benefit to retail and brand consumers is a frictionless reward delivery and redemption process. This motivates current and lapsed customers to utilize the loyalty program more often, resulting in more store visits with higher order values.

“We are thrilled to partner with Paytronix and offer their entire network of brands an effortless way to engage with the rapidly-growing mobile gaming community,” said Bryce Daniels, President of Mobivity. “By integrating our connected Rewards technology with the Paytronix loyalty platform, we are bridging the gap between digital engagement and in-store loyalty programs, collectively driving more value for brands and their customers.”

“Paytronix is committed to helping our clients create meaningful connections with their guests wherever they gather,” said Jeff Hindman, CEO of Paytronix. “Our partnership with Mobivity will allow our brands to effectively tap into the mobile gaming world and reward their loyalty members for engaging with interactive content. We’ve seen brands experiment with the gaming space through integrations with Roblox and other games to great success. As we strive to provide brands with new creative and unique opportunities to interact with guests, the gaming space is an effective channel for driving in-store purchases and increasing overall loyalty.”

The partnership between Mobivity and Paytronix opens the door for Mobivity to offer its Connected Rewards programs to Paytronix’s extensive client base, which includes thousands of restaurants, retailers, and convenience stores across the United States. To learn more about how Mobivity can connect your brand’s offers and rewards to engaged mobile gamers, visit Mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

About Mobivity

Mobivity’s cloud-based Connected RewardsTM technology delivers billions of consumer offers and rewards by connecting world-class retail, restaurant, and convenience brand offers to gameplay in popular mobile games. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, developers, and ad networks, Mobivity connects the massive universe of mobile game consumers to its broad network of brands. Through Connected Rewards, game developers attract more players to their games, brands experience more traffic from players redeeming their brand offers in-store and online, and consumers get valuable, real-world rewards from brands they love by playing mobile games. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

About Paytronix

Paytronix is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses.

