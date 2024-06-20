Rainbow Railroad Releases New Report on the State of Global LGBTQI+ Persecution

Toronto, Canada, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right now there are 120 million forcibly displaced people worldwide, the highest of any time in history — and LGBTQI+ individuals are uniquely vulnerable due to state-sanctioned homophobia and transphobia. In over 60 countries around the world, queer and trans people face persecution and violence, simply because of who they are, or who they love.

This World Refugee Day and Pride Month, Rainbow Railroad, an international charity that helps at-risk queer individuals get to safety, releases a new report detailing the state of global LGBTQI+ persecution. The report draws on data from 15,352 help requests spanning 100+ countries, representing LGBTQI+ individuals fleeing violence.

“It’s no secret that we’ve witnessed a disturbing rise in anti-LGBTQI+ hate and legislation around the world, which is reflected in the 60% increase in requests for help we received last year compared to 2022,” says Latoya Nugent, Rainbow Railroad’s Head of Engagement. “The information in our report sheds light on patterns in human rights violations and protection concerns facing LGBTQI+ communities worldwide. No other organization or government captures the breadth and depth of data on LGBTQI+ forced displacement, perpetuating the invisibility of queer individuals in humanitarian responses.”

Drivers of Displacement

The top 10 countries where requests for help originated from in 2023 were Pakistan, Afghanistan, the United States, Uganda, Kenya, Türkiye, Nigeria, Morocco, Russia and Egypt. When individuals reach out to Rainbow Railroad for support, the organization tracks the specific threats to safety, health and welfare they face throughout their journey.

Safety Concerns are direct threats to individuals from their families, communities, or the state. In 2023, Rainbow Railroad monitored 38 safety concerns, with community rejection emerging as the most common issue. Of all reported cases, 78% experienced rejection from their community, a significant increase from 53% in 2022. Family-based rejection is also a major concern, affecting 46% of individuals.

Violence poses another serious challenge. Last year, 29% of cases reported community violence, 28% faced verbal threats or abuse, and 18% experienced life-threatening violence. Individuals in Sub-Saharan Africa faced nearly three times the risk of family-based violence compared to those in other regions. Cisgender women were over twice as likely to encounter sexual violence compared to other gender identities.

Health and Welfare Concerns encompass issues related to physical and mental wellbeing that increase individual risk. In 2023, Rainbow Railroad tracked 16 such concerns, with the most common being mental health issues (42%), lack of basic needs (30%), and suicide risk (16%). Additionally, individuals faced heightened employment discrimination (15%) and homelessness (12%). Trans men, in particular, were more than twice as likely to experience homelessness compared to other gender identities. Trans and non-binary individuals were 2.5 times more likely to face housing discrimination than cisgender individuals.

From Persecution to Pride

Since its founding in 2006, Rainbow Railroad has assisted nearly 15,000 LGBTQI+ individuals in finding safety through emergency relocation, crisis response, cash assistance, and various other forms of support. Last year alone, Rainbow Railroad supported 7,265 individuals, a 63% increase compared to 2022.

Emmanuel, a refugee from Rwanda who spent 25 years living in Cameroon without securing government support before reaching out to Rainbow Railroad, describes the nonlinear road of resettlement experienced by many refugees and asylum seekers. “When a person flees their home country, it is often the beginning of a long journey to finding safety. To leave your country, it almost feels like dying. You leave everything that was attached to you. I left people who were so dear and so close to me. It’s like part of you is dead. At times, it’s very hard to accept it.”

For Emmanuel, after living so many years without documentation in Cameroon, it is meaningful just to be recognized and supported as a refugee in Canada. “I have so many hopes and dreams,” he shares, and although the road ahead of him is uncertain, he feels that the future is possible now.

Solidarity in Pride

While Rainbow Railroad’s impact has been immense, there is more work to do. Reflecting on this, Nugent states, “Until we are all free to celebrate and affirm our LGBTQI+ identity, efforts are still needed to help at-risk LGBTQI+ people move from persecution to Pride.” Nugent further emphasizes, “We call on governments worldwide to create more dedicated pathways and programs to help queer and trans people who are at risk of persecution, and invest in sustained partnerships with LGBTQI+ civil society to increase protection and safeguarding efforts of LGBTQI+ persons experiencing forced displacement. Resettlement is a costly but critical undertaking, and with the solidarity of governments and our community of supporters, we can co-create a world where LGBTQI+ people can safely live, work, and play with dignity and pride.”

The full report, along with personal accounts from at-risk LGBTQI+ individuals, can be viewed at www.rainbowrailroad.org/annualreport.

About Rainbow Railroad

Rainbow Railroad is a global charitable organization that helps LGBTQI+ people facing persecution based on their sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics. Headquartered in New York and Toronto, the organization has supported nearly 15,000 at-risk LGBTQI+ individuals since its founding in 2006. Rainbow Railroad is a registered Canadian charity and 501(c)3 organization in the USA. For more information please visit www.rainbowrailroad.org.

