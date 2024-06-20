Global Skin Biopsy Market Size To Worth USD 89.38 Billion By 2033 l CAGR of 11.03%

New York, United States , June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Skin Biopsy Market Size is to Grow from USD 31.38 Billion in 2023 to USD 89.38 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.03% during the projected period.





Diagnosing skin problems is the most common use of a skin biopsy. Skin biopsies are also performed by family physicians, internists, surgeons, and other specialties. A pathologist's ability to interpret the results of a skin biopsy may be severely limited if the biopsy is performed incorrectly or insufficiently clinically documented. Because of this, doctors and patients may choose to have Mohs surgery instead of more common biopsy techniques. The market for skin biopsies is growing rapidly because of the rising prevalence of skin conditions and the growing awareness of the advantages of prompt diagnosis and treatment. Skin cancer is becoming more common than all other cancers combined in the United States, including breast, prostate, lung, and colon cancer, which is driving up the demand for skin biopsies. During the forecast period, the skin biopsy market is expected to develop due to factors other than skin cancer, such as an increase in the incidence of various skin illnesses. As a result, the demand for skin biopsies as well as skin biopsy products will rise in tandem with the number of occurrences of the mentioned skin disorders. However, the costs related to biopsy procedures, which include everything from preliminary assessments to afterward, are probably going to be a major barrier to market growth. Many persons with low or moderate incomes find these procedures to be quite expensive, and healthcare systems' finances are also impacted by them.

Global Skin Biopsy Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Shave Biopsy, Punch Biopsy, and Excisional Biopsy, Others), By Indication (Skin Cancer, Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis, Others), By End User (Stand-Alone Practices, Multispecialty Clinics, Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The punch biopsy segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global skin biopsy market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global skin biopsy market is divided into shave biopsy, punch biopsy and excisional biopsy. Among these, the punch biopsy segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global skin biopsy market during the projected timeframe. The increasing use of biopsy punches for skin cancer detection, as well as the advancement of these devices for more precise diagnosis, are driving the segment's growth. Important industry participants are also focusing on producing advanced biopsy punches that are both economical and simple to use, which will fuel the market's growth. Furthermore, leading companies in the skin biopsy industry provide a wide range of products which is expected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

The skin cancer segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global skin biopsy market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the indication, the global skin biopsy market is divided into skin cancer, actinic keratosis, dermatitis, and others. Among these, the skin cancer segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global skin biopsy market during the projected timeframe. The main causes of this are the increasing prevalence of skin cancer in the world and the need for early skin problem diagnosis and detection. Skin biopsies are an essential diagnostic tool for the early detection and treatment of skin cancer, which is a dangerous condition. As a consequence, it is anticipated that the market will expand due to a rise in demand for skin biopsy tools and devices. The availability of a broad range of skin biopsy products from major industry players and technological advances are also anticipated to fuel the market's expansion over the forecast period.

The hospital segment is predicted to hold the greatest share in the global skin biopsy market during the estimated period.

Based on the end user, the global skin biopsy market is divided into stand-alone practices, multispecialty clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centres, and others. Among these, the hospital segment is predicted to hold the greatest share in the global skin biopsy market during the estimated period. It is anticipated that the significant demand for medical services and operations in this context, combined with the widespread acquisition of gadgets, will be critical to the hospital segment's expansion in the upcoming years. Additionally, the availability of cutting-edge medical techniques and technology in hospitals, as well as the existence of public insurance programs, are anticipated to propel industry expansion. During the projection period, the sector expansion is anticipated to be driven by the rising costs and complexity of solo practices, as well as the substantially higher remuneration of dermatologists in group settings and the greater negotiating strength of group practices. Multispecialty clinics provide a wide range of efficient cancer diagnostic tests and therapies, enabling efficient treatment programs and simple patient management.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global skin biopsy market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global skin biopsy market over the forecast period. The market growth in North America is driven by the presence of major players such as Integra Lifesciences, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Innovia Medical and others. The development of the skin biopsy market is expected to be further fuelled by technological advances made by businesses in this sector. Another reason driving the market's expansion is the rise in the prevalence of skin cancer cases in developed nations like the United States, as more people visit hospitals for skin cancer diagnosis and therefore increase demand for skin biopsy equipment.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global skin biopsy market during the projected timeframe. The presence of pharmaceutical businesses in the region and the increasing buying power of populous nations like China and India are responsible for the market expansion in this area. Furthermore, it is projected that the population's growing knowledge of skin health issues, their diagnosis, and the available treatments would propel the market during the projected timeframe.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global skin biopsy market AccuTec, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Innovia Medical, Jai Surgicals Ltd., Integra LifeSciences,, Vernacare, Dickinson and Company, KAI Group, Paramount Surgimed Limited, Devicor Medical Products,Inc., part of Leica Biosystems., Gallini Srl, Hologic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, World Precision Instruments, Firefly, SkinIO, Canfield Scientific, Inc. FotoFinder Systems, Inc., Others

Recent Developments

In September 2023, Dxcover Limited obtained $11.9 million in Series A investment and grants to advance its liquid biopsy platform for early-stage cancer diagnosis. The company also increased the size of its executive team in order to further improve the development of its multi-cancer liquid biopsy platform.

In April 2023, the bkActiv system, designed for surgical applications, was introduced by GE Healthcare. During surgical operations, this technology provides surgeons with enhanced viewing capabilities using improved ultrasonic imaging capabilities.

