LGI Homes Opens New Community in Phoenix Market

BUCKEYE, Ariz., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced the opening of its newest community in Buckeye, Arizona. Mayfield offers homebuyers affordable, upgraded homes in an exceptional location west of Phoenix.



“LGI is back in Buckeye! We are extremely excited that our Mayfield community is now a reality. Nestled in the heart of Buckeye, one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., Mayfield offers 3, 4, and 5-bedroom homes with our highly sought-after CompleteHome™ package. And, with over $5 million worth of future parks and amenities, the entire family will enjoy living in Mayfield,” said Jarrid DeBoer, Vice President of Sales for Arizona.

Mayfield features five floor plans ranging from 1,115 square feet to 2,269 square feet. Every new home at Mayfield features an open-concept layout with a spacious family room, chef-ready kitchen, generously sized bedrooms and a two-car garage. Each home also features a stucco exterior with a covered front porch and professionally landscaped front yard. Mayfield offers LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, which features a full suite of stainless-steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener and so much more!

New, move-in ready homes at Mayfield are priced from the $330s. To schedule an appointment, interested buyers can call 866-694-1896 ext 220 or visit LGIHomes.com/Mayfield. The Mayfield information center is open Monday-Sunday from 8:30 am to 7:00 pm.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

