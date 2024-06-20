Golden Triangle Ventures Provides Full Update on Its Flagship Destino Ranch Project

LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) (“GTV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an update on its premier project, Destino Ranch, which is being developed by the Company’s Entertainment Division through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lavish Entertainment (or “Lavish”). Destino Ranch is a bold and visionary project led by Lavish, set to transform luxury entertainment and hospitality. Located in the stunning Mojave Desert, Destino Ranch is designed to provide a unique combination of world-class entertainment, opulent accommodations and immersive experiences.



Over the past six months, significant progress has been made in developing Destino Ranch. Upon taking possession of the nearly 70-acre ranch and its overall infrastructure, which included 643 trees, only 35% of the irrigation system was properly functional while most watering was done using a water truck. Today, 98% of the irrigation system is now operational following a massive overhaul. Key improvements include replacing and updating 95% of all control valves, re-energizing all existing waterlines, and making numerous major system enhancements. The extensive cleanup efforts have also included the repair of perimeter fencing, reinstallation of gates, and opening of roadways around the project.

Improvements in the water supply system include updating lines and control valves to the storage system and revamping the well system. Tree care has been a primary focus, involving pruning and trimming for health benefits and ongoing fruit production. All dead trees have been removed, and new planting is planned to further enhance the project by adding additional fruit trees and various ornamental shade trees. Plans include adding numerous colorful trees and plants to create a park-like atmosphere, improving the environment and enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of Destino Ranch.

Management is diligently collaborating with city planners and council members to secure the necessary permits and approvals for the Destino Ranch project. This comprehensive effort encompasses the creation of detailed development and engineering plans, alongside strategizing the acquisition of additional property essential for the project’s completion. The Company is actively engaged in future concept planning to ensure long-term success. As part of this strategic initiative, the Company is also focused on assembling a stellar board of team members and directors, whose expertise will propel the project forward. Concurrently, the Company is identifying key vendors and determining specific site placements, developing a precise site map to guide the development of Destino Ranch.

Golden Triangle Ventures has garnered overwhelming support for the Destino Ranch project and is actively exploring several non-dilutive funding options to advance its development. With a dedicated team working tirelessly on-site, the Company is diligently preparing for a significant development, poised to launch events and establish Destino Ranch as a premier entertainment destination. To bolster these efforts, Lavish Entertainment has strategically retained Cayenne Consulting, leveraging its expertise in business planning, feasibility studies, revenue modeling, and strategic advisory services. Cayenne Consulting’s tailored suite of services aligns perfectly with Lavish’s holistic approach to project development and management. Currently, finalization of the investor packet from Cayenne Consulting under the guidance of Marco Moreno, the appointed president and chief operations officer of Lavish Entertainment, marks the last crucial step towards substantiating the complete project financing.

About Lavish Entertainment, Inc.

Lavish Entertainment, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures operating under its Entertainment Division. Currently conducting its business out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Company was established in 2017 with a vision of becoming nationally recognized in concert production. The Company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members who have helped Lavish successfully organize some of the most exciting electronic dance music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment strives to produce high quality and professional events that provide an immersive experience through state-of-the-art production and sound implementation.

Lavish is currently developing a flagship entertainment complex called Destino Ranch, which intends to become an ideal outdoor music and festival venue, immersive art installation, tourist attraction and world-renowned destination center. The Company recently secured a purchase agreement to acquire nearly 70 acres of prime and improved land for its Destino Ranch project, which is strategically located in Arizona. The property has upgrades that represent a substantial investment totaling nearly $6 million, which has turned this once-vacant land into a beautiful oasis that provides the initial infrastructure needed to begin the development of Destino Ranch.

Lavish Entertainment’s business model encompasses the following key foundational elements: logistics, staffing, equipment, and production. These pillars were meticulously identified and organized to complement its Destino Ranch project, along with ensuring seamless operations across all facets of the Company. To enhance its bandwidth and expand service offerings, the Company intends to develop and acquire operations in each of the four key areas.

Lavish Entertainment recently appointed Marco Antonio Moreno as its new president and chief operations officer. Moreno is the founder, senior designer and lead project manager for ABI Create, L.L.C. (“ABI”). Formed in 2015, and based out of Phoenix, Arizona, ABI is a complete-service event management and production firm offering:

-Event Organization, Management, Production and Logistics

-Site Planning and Permitting

-Construction and Contracting

-Custom Design and Fabrication

-And More

ABI Create has successfully implemented its corporate vision of delivering high-fidelity production to large-scale installations that span major music festivals, major sporting events and notable conventions across the United States. Notable collaborative work samples include projects produced for:

-NFL Super Bowl

-San Diego & New York Comic-Con

-EDC & Camp EDC and Other Insomniac Events

-Bonnaroo Music Festival

-The Waste Management Phoenix Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational

-Burning Man

More information on Moreno, along with his collaborators, partners and team, can be found at www.abicreate.com or @marco.a.moreno

ABI was a crucial team member in the production of Lavish Entertainment’s Playa Playground New Year’s event (“Playa”). Held on Dec. 31, 2021, Playa was an auspicious and grand-scale Burning-Man-style music festival staged in downtown Las Vegas that redefined the level of event that Lavish can provide. Due to the role ABI played in the execution of Playa, the CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, Steffan Dalsgaard, handpicked Moreno to lead the new vision of Lavish and contribute to the Company’s overarching business goal of becoming an industry leading, innovative and at-the-forefront music and arts entertainment production Company.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. or “GTV” is a multifaceted consulting Company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors, along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors in which this Company aims to do business. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the Company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help the Company grow daily. Being a publicly traded Company gives the ability to provide the support needed to help each subsidiary grow into the businesses management believes they can and will become.

Golden Triangle Ventures’ business model is supported by the drive for vertical integration to cut costs and maximize margins. Management strives to acquire entities and assets that they fully understand, which maintain the prospect for long term exponential growth. The mission is to provide the necessary resources for each subsidiary to generate profit, and then allow them to leverage each other and maximize economic impact. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives.

The backbone of this business is truly a team of professional advisors looking to help companies with a multitude of corporate objectives. With an extensive Rolodex of relationships, management can help with a dynamic range of project obstacles while maintaining a quality service for each client the Company represents. No matter what the needs are, the team involved can help facilitate many different transactions successfully for all parties involved. The network of relationships expands to industry experts who can assist with project management, product sourcing, industrial agriculture project implementation and so much more. Golden Triangle Ventures develops strategies and detailed plans that are custom-tailored to each corporate need and objective in all areas of business.

The GTV business model is focused on the following core group of interests:

Acquisitions / Assets / Holdings - The Company currently owns a unique portfolio of companies that are all being developed and supported by GTV, each holding a common goal of making a positive impact in the industry in which they operate.

Services - Services are deployed through Golden Triangle Ventures to assist all the unique opportunities within its operation. The Company also offers its services to select opportunities that could develop synergistic value within the relationship between both companies through the result of its efforts.

Investments - Management identifies high-value opportunities and provides capital investments in several companies and projects being developed. Each investment is complemented by a hands-on approach of helping to develop the overall direction and strategic plan for each opportunity.

