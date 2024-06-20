iPower Enhances Supply Chain Operations with New Manufacturing Partner in Vietnam

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home, pet and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services, today announced the addition of a new manufacturing partner in Vietnam. This strategic partnership will bring cost advantages to iPower and strengthen the capabilities and resilience of the Company’s supply chain.

iPower has commenced operations with its Vietnamese manufacturing partner, with the first purchase order already underway. By sourcing products from Vietnam, the Company will lower product costs and significantly reduce tariffs, enabling iPower to offer more competitive pricing to its customers.

With its newly expanded supply chain network, the Company can improve supply chain efficiencies and diversify risks, ensuring a more robust and adaptable network that can better withstand global market fluctuations and potential disruptions.

“We are pleased to partner with this new manufacturer and expand our operations to Vietnam,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “This partnership enables us to offer more cost-effective products to our customers and represents a crucial step towards diversifying our supply chain. By broadening our manufacturing base, we can reduce future risks and enhance the durability of our supplier network, ultimately benefiting our customers and partners. We look forward to further optimizing our operations as we continue to add key partners to our platform.”

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home, pet and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a network of warehouses serving the U.S., competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. With these capabilities, iPower efficiently moves a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

