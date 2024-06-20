Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market Size To Exceed USD 1986.1 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.51%

New York, United States , June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market Size is to Grow from USD 1161.3 Million in 2023 to USD 1986.1 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.51% during the projected period.





A cut or split in the anal canal's lining is called an anal fissure. The most prevalent causes of anal fissures, especially with bowel movements, are anal pain and rectal bleeding. A fissure is typically caused by anal trauma, particularly when straining to pass firm feces. Anal cracks may occur gradually or unexpectedly. They may also recover swiftly or gradually. Anal fissures are extremely prevalent, especially among expectant mothers and babies. The most typical signs of an anal fissure appear to be burning or itching when pooping, fresh, red blood in the poop, and severe pain during the pooping process. The primary driver of the worldwide anal fissure treatment market's expansion is the rise in anal fissure instances. Patients' growing understanding of options for treating anal fissures. The market is expanding because of the availability of cutting-edge diagnostic methods and innovative treatment options like laser therapy and minimally invasive treatments. However, in certain parts of society, seeking medical attention for anal fissure diseases is still associated with discomfort and social stigma. This reduces the number of times the patient visits the doctor for checkups, which could result in undertreatment and underestimation. Additionally, certain medications for anal fissures may have adverse effects or consequences that impede the acquisition of certain remedies and have an impact on market expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Treatment Type (Medication and Surgery), By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics and Research & Academic Institutes), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.”

The surgery segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the treatment type, the global anal fissure treatment market is segmented into medication and surgery. Among these, the surgery segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. the rising frequency of infections brought on by fistulas and the demand for safe and efficient care. If traditional therapies are ineffective for severe or persistent anal fissures, surgery may be recommended.

The oral segment dominates the global anal fissure treatment market during the forecast period.

Based on the route of administration, the global anal fissure treatment market is segmented into oral, topical, and others. Among these, the oral segment dominates the global anal fissure treatment market during the forecast period. Laxatives, analgesics, calcium channel blockers, and stool softeners are some of the oral medications. Most of these medications are conveniently available over-the-counter. Children who are constipated are frequently treated with laxatives.

The hospitals & clinics segment dominates the global anal fissure treatment market during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global anal fissure treatment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and research & academic institutes. Among these, the hospitals & clinics segment dominates the global anal fissure treatment market during the forecast period. In comparison to other groups, hospitals and clinics possess a significant percentage of cost-effective treatment substitutes. Any doctor can find anal fissures during a routine physical examination; thus, no special testing or diagnosis is necessary.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share over the forecast period. Because of the high prevalence of constipation and sedentary lifestyles in the region, the market is expanding in North America. Furthermore, the anal fissure treatment market in the US has the largest market share, while the anal fissure treatment market in Canada is expanding at the quickest rate in the North American continent. Throughout the anticipated period, these factors propel the market for anal fissure treatments.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Due to the existence of a few generic manufacturers, as well as the advancements in technology and cutting-edge items that pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are launching annually, Asia Pacific is experiencing the quickest pace of growth. The National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency reports that around 60,000 generic brands are produced by Indian pharmaceutical companies in 60 therapeutic areas, including OTC, API/bulk, and generic pharmaceuticals. Throughout the anticipated period, these factors propel the market for anal fissure treatments.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market are IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, HCL Technologies, Exlservice Holdings Inc., LexisNexis, Verscend Technologies, Mckesson, Conduent, Cotiviti Inc., OSP Labs, SAS Institute, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Scioinspire CORP, FAIR ISAAC Corporation Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Eisai Co., Ltd. and Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. released MOVICOL HD, a drug for treating chronic constipation, in Japan. It is recommended for usage by adults and children two years of age and up.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global anal fissure treatment market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market, By Treatment Type

Medication

Surgery

Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market, By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market, By Regional Analysis

US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



