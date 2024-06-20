Global Azimuth Thrusters Market Size To Worth USD 587.9 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 1.03%

New York, United States , June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Azimuth Thrusters Market Size is to Grow from USD 530.5 Million in 2023 to USD 587.9 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.03% during the forecast period.

The Azimuth Thrusters Market is experiencing robust expansion driven by increased demand for innovative marine propulsion systems across commercial and military sectors. Azimuth thrusters, noted for their 360-degree agility, boost vessel performance, fuel efficiency, and operational flexibility. Key uses include offshore vessels, ferries, tugboats, and navy ships. The industry benefits from technical developments, such as hybrid propulsion and automation, alongside increased investments in offshore oil and gas exploration. Asia-Pacific leads the market due to its large shipbuilding industry and growing maritime traffic. Environmental regulations and the shift towards sustainable maritime technology further propel industry expansion. Major players are concentrating on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and mergers to increase their market presence and meet the increasing demands of the marine industry.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Azimuth Thrusters Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drive System (Electric Drive System, Diesel Drive System, and Hydraulic Drive System), By Vessel Type (Naval Ships, Offshore Drilling, Recreational Boats, Offshore Wind Farms (CTVs, SOVs), and Others), By End-user (OEM and Aftermarket), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033."

Insights by Drive System

The hydraulic drive system segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Valued for their resilience and dependability, these systems excel especially in challenging marine conditions. Hydraulic drive systems boast superior torque and responsiveness, rendering them well-suited for various applications across offshore vessels, tugs, and naval ships. The segment's progression is additionally fueled by strides in hydraulic technology, enhancing efficiency and lowering maintenance needs. Heightened emphasis on fuel efficiency and emission curtailment further bolsters the embrace of hydraulic drive systems, as they can be fine-tuned for improved energy utilization. With maritime activities consistently necessitating top-tier propulsion solutions, the hydraulic drive system segment stands primed for enduring growth.

Insights by Vessel Type

The naval ships segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Azimuth thrusters deliver exceptional control, enabling naval vessels to execute precise maneuvers essential for tactical operations and docking maneuvers. The escalating emphasis on revitalizing naval capabilities and augmenting fleet adaptability is driving the uptake of these thrusters. Technological progressions, such as the incorporation of hybrid and electric propulsion systems, bolster the allure of azimuth thrusters within this domain. Moreover, heightened defense budgets and investments in naval infrastructure across diverse nations are propelling market expansion.

Insights by End User

The OEM segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. A notable surge in demand for azimuth thrusters is evident across varied marine applications, spanning commercial vessels, offshore platforms, and naval ships, prompting Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to ramp up production to meet this heightened interest. Furthermore, propulsion technology advancements, notably the integration of hybrid and electric systems, drive innovation within the OEM sector, facilitating the creation of more effective and environmentally sustainable azimuth thrusters. Additionally, strategic collaborations and partnerships with shipbuilders, naval contractors, and maritime service providers empower OEMs to broaden their market footprint and more effectively cater to evolving customer demands.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Azimuth Thrusters Market from 2023 to 2033. The region's emphasis on enhancing naval capabilities and modernizing coast guard fleets further drives the adoption of advanced azimuth thrusters. Additionally, the significant market driver is the offshore oil and gas sector, notably in the Gulf of Mexico, which demands precise and efficient vessel maneuverability. The adoption of energy-efficient azimuth thrusters is also fostered by environmental regulations and the push towards greener marine technologies. Key players in the market are directing investments towards technological innovations and strategic collaborations to meet the evolving needs of the North American maritime industry.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The market benefits from the increasing demand for efficient propulsion systems in commercial vessels, offshore support vessels, and naval ships. Offshore oil and gas exploration, notably in Southeast Asia, enhances need for precision vessel maneuverability. Environmental regulations and a shift towards sustainable shipping drive up market use of energy-efficient thrusters. The rising offshore wind energy sector also offers substantial prospects. Major corporations are investing in strategic partnerships, local production, and R&D to meet the region's changing maritime needs, reaffirming Asia-Pacific's essential position in market expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Azimuth Thrusters Market are SCHOTTEL Group, Rolls-Royce, IHI, Cat Propulsion, Brunvoll, Thrustmaster, Kawasaki, Steerprop, WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Corporation, ABB Marine, Voith Turbo, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Veth Propulsion, NGC, Jastram, Wuxi Ruifeng Marine, Hydromaster, and and other key companies. and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In January 2022, Kongsberg has entered into an agreement with Sanmar Shipyards to provide US255SFP and US205SFP thrusters. These thrusters will be installed on new Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugboats that Sanmar Shipyards is constructing for Svitzer, a Turkish shipyard.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Azimuth Thrusters Market, Drive System Analysis

Electric Drive System

Diesel Drive System

Hydraulic Drive System

Azimuth Thrusters Market, Power Source Analysis

Naval Ships

Offshore Drilling

Recreational Boats

Offshore Wind Farms (CTVs, SOVs)

Others

Azimuth Thrusters Market, End User Analysis

OEM

Aftermarket

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



