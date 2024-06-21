Global Genome Editing Market Size To Worth USD 34.75 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 16.19%

New York, United States , June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Genome Editing Market Size is to Grow from USD 7.75 Billion in 2023 to USD 34.75 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.19% during the projected period.

A highly accurate and efficient method for changing a cell's DNA is called genome editing. Enzymes are used to target and modify particular DNA areas, such as adding or deleting DNA segments or making minor sequence adjustments. The features of a cell or an organism can be altered by changing its genome. Gene editing is a form of genetic engineering in which a live organism's genome is altered, replaced, deleted, or introduced with new DNA. Genome editing directs genetic material insertions to specific sites within the host genome, in contrast to previous genetic engineering methods that randomly inserted genetic material into the genome. With the use of genome editing technology, scientists might alter DNA to change physical characteristics like eye colour and risk of illness. To achieve this, scientists use a variety of technologies. These methods cut the DNA at a specified location, much like scissors. The DNA that was sliced can then be added to, removed from, or replaced by scientists. The genome of any creature might be changed using it. It uses a special kind of enzyme called an "engineered nuclease" that makes a precise cut in the genome. A growing number of genetic illnesses and abnormalities are being caused by genome editing technology. A current area of study for scientists and pharmaceutical companies is the creation of possible treatments for genetic disorders. Commercialization and development of genome editing technologies have been aided by increased funding in biotechnology and healthcare. Research projects, clinical trials, and the creation of therapeutic interventions based on lab results can all be supported by donations to universities. However, the two main factors limiting the genome editing business are the length of time it takes for regulators to approve GM items and widespread misunderstandings about genetically modified goods.

Global Genome Editing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (CRISPR/Cas9, TALENs/MegaTALs, ZFN, Mega Nuclease, Others), By Delivery Mode (Ex-vivo and In-vitro), By Application (Genetic Engineering, and Clinical Applications), By Mode (Contract and In-House)) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The CRISPR/Cas9 segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global genome editing market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global genome editing market is divided into CRISPR/Cas9, TALENs/MegaTALs, ZFN, Mega nuclease, and others. Among these, the CRISPR/Cas9 segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global genome editing market during the projected timeframe. The most popular genetic engineering method created by industry participants in the gene editing sector is CRISPR technology, more especially CRISPR-Cas9. Base editing and prime editing approaches have recently undergone a paradigm change in the field from traditional CRISPR technology. The goal of these cutting-edge instruments is to increase the efficiency and long-term safety of gene delivery. The researcher has included every genome editing tool including CRISPR technology created by genome editing businesses that is pertinent to drug development, regenerative medicine, and diagnostic applications in this market analysis.

The ex-vivo segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global genome editing market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the delivery mode, the global genome editing market is divided into ex-vivo, and in-vitro. Among these, the ex-vivo segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global genome editing market during the projected timeframe. This power might be attributed to the simplicity of control offered in DNA modification as well as the exact control of nuclease expression intensity and duration to reduce off-target editing and enhance efficiency. Therapeutic molecular scissors is known to give priority to ex-vivo goods, such as CAR-T technology for cancer blood therapy.

The genetic engineering segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global genome editing market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global genome editing market is divided into genetic engineering and clinical application. Among these, the genetic engineering segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global genome editing market during the estimated period. Additional categories for this sector include genetic engineering of cell lines, animals, plants, and other organisms. Adoption is expected to increase near the end of the projection period as a result of the application of gene therapy to generate new molecules for the treatment of disorders such as sickle cell disease, lymphoma, and infectious diseases.

The contract segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the global genome editing market during the estimated period.

Based on the mode, the global editing market is divided into contract, and in-house. Among these, the contract segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the global genome editing market during the estimated period. The industry is anticipated to grow further as outsourcing service providers are getting more involved in strategic operations. To improve its market position in the gene editing industry, Crown Bioscience, Inc., a CRO, partnered with ERS Genomics Limited in December 2022 in order to obtain access to the latter's CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio. Such programs may have a favourable effect on market expansion and increase outsourcing prospects in the genome editing space.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global genome editing market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global genome editing market over the forecast period. The region is expected to continue to be powerful for the anticipated amount of time due to the existence of several biotechnology and pharmaceutical businesses that are focusing on creating genome editing technologies. Due of the robust growth tendency in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, North America leads the genome editing industry. The market is anticipated to rise throughout the study period due to factors including increased R&D costs, product approvals, and technical advancements in genome editing.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global genome editing market during the projected timeframe. The growing need for gene editing technologies and the increased incidence of genetic illnesses and disorders in nations like Australia and India are predicted to fuel the expansion of the regional market. Also drawing money and investments are the domestic businesses that offer gene editing services and goods. For example, is the Research-Grade Lentiviral Vector Packaging Service that GenScript introduced in April 2021 for gene editing, cell line creation, and drug discovery.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global genome editing market include Merck KGaA, Cibus Inc., Recombinetics, Sangamo Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Precision BioSciences, CRISPR Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Caribou Biosciences, Inc, Cellectis S.A., AstraZeneca, Takara Bio Inc., Horizon Discovery Ltd. (Revvity, Inc.), Danaher Corporation, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Genscript Biotech Corp, New England Biolabs, OriGene Technologies, Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Others

Recent Developments

In May 2023, a research program at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center reported successful treatment of HIV infection in animals using CRISPR.

In April 2022, LGC acquired Rapid Genomics to enhance its position in NGS application for high-throughput genotyping in the Agri genomics market.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global genome editing market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Genome Editing Market, By Technology

(CRISPR)/Cas9

TALENs/MegaTALs

ZFN

Mega nuclease

Others

Global Genome Editing Market, By Delivery Mode

Ex-vivo

In-vivo

Global Genome Editing Market, By Application

Genetic Engineering

Clinical Applications

Global Genome Editing Market, By Mode

Contract

In-house

Global Genome Editing Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



