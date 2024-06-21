Global eSIMs & iSIMs Market Industry Report 2024-2028: The Impact of the Anticipated SGP.41/42 Releases on the iSIMs and IoT Market

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global eSIMs & iSIMs Market: 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The eSIMs and iSIMs research suite provides an in-depth analysis and evaluation of how connectivity requirements are changing specifically within the consumer and IoT markets. The report assesses how the release of eSIM-only smartphones and the GSMA's SGP.32 specifications will provide enhanced flexibility and profiles provisioning capabilities to complement the growth of the cellular IoT market. Additionally, the report hypothesises the impact of the anticipated SGP.41/42 releases on the iSIMs and IoT market.

The eSIMs market research report provides incisive and detailed analysis for the study period, and a wide range of valuable insights featuring the key trends and major factors driving eSIM adoption, including the requirement for automation, the crucial role demand for remote service provisioning, in-factory profile provisioning, the transition to cloud connectivity and how the increased deployment of 5G will impact the scope of eSIM and iSIM use cases.

The eSIM and iSIM market growth research also features a comprehensive forecast suite, with data split by three key sectors: consumer, industrial and public.

For each sector, eSIM market size forecasts are provided for:

Total Device/Sensors Leveraging eSIMs for Connectivity

Total Shipments of Device/Sensor eSIM Modules

eSIM Hardware Revenue

eSIM Management Platform Revenue

eSIM Market Value

The report also provides a quantitative evaluation on the impact of iSIMs in the eSIMs market. Despite SGP.41/42 specifications yet to be launched, this report provides in-depth forecasts on how iSIM adoption is impacting the SIM market in 60 key countries over the next four years and leverages interviews with key SIM management platforms to quantify this growth.

Key Statistics

208% - 2024 to 2028 eSIM market value growth

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: An in-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the eSIMs and iSIMs market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for mobile operators and eSIM management platforms on which regions and technologies to target and how.



Country Readiness Index: Comprehensive coverage featuring country-level market analysis on the future of the market in 60 select countries split by 8 key regions; thoroughly analysing each country's potential success in the eSIMs and iSIMs market, with recommendations for future growth.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: 5-year forecasts are provided for total eSIM and iSIM devices/sensors, total eSIM shipments and eSIM and iSIM revenue. These forecasts are split into 3 key market segments including consumer, industrial and public sectors.



Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 18 eSIM management platforms, via the Competitor Leaderboard, featuring eSIM and iSIM market sizing for major players in the communications industry.

Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasting Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but the written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in the exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

