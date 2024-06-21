BTCC Exchange Celebrates 13 Years with Major Milestones and Exciting New Features

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC Exchange , a leading global cryptocurrency platform, proudly celebrates its 13th anniversary this June, marking over a decade of innovation and commitment to the community. The exchange has achieved major milestones in registered users and trading volume and has new features in store for its users.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link

In its 13th year, BTCC reached significant milestones, witnessing its 4th Bitcoin halving with futures trading volume hitting 16.2 billion USDT on April 20, 2024, from a total registered user base of 2.8 million. To further enhance its global presence, BTCC now supports 8 new languages, participated in international events like Paris Blockchain Week 2024, and sponsored the Red Eagle Foundation's Charity Golf Day with Frank Lampard.

BTCC's vibrant community has shown tremendous support as well. The 13th-anniversary profile frame giveaway on X was a resounding success, garnering over 20,000 engagements. Thousands of congratulatory messages were received, reflecting the trust and reliability BTCC has built over the years.

Looking ahead, BTCC plans to enhance the user experience with an array of features and campaigns. In July, BTCC will introduce P2P trading, allowing users to buy and sell cryptos with traders worldwide. Adding to the excitement is the Euro 2024 Crypto Carnival, which offers users the chance to compete for a 1,000,000 USDT prize pool. Furthermore, BTCC will introduce an extraordinary 500x leverage on popular cryptos such as BTC, ETH, and more.

Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC, expressed his enthusiasm: "We're thrilled to celebrate 13 years of uniting crypto enthusiasts worldwide with seamless and reliable trading. Our milestones and new campaigns highlight our commitment to providing a diverse trading experience. We look forward to continuing this journey with our community for years to come."

In addition, BTCC is inviting social media influencers to join their mission of promoting cryptocurrency adoption. Interested individuals can contact BTCC at press@btcc.com to help shape the future of cryptocurrency together.

About BTCC

BTCC is a leading crypto exchange known for its impeccable security record since 2011. The trusted platform caters to both novice and seasoned traders, continuously launching new features and campaigns to meet the evolving needs of its users.