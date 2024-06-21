Strategic Storytelling for Communications Conference 2024: Drive Employee Engagement, Shape Workplace Culture, and Influence Organizational Strategy (Washington, DC, United States - August 27-29 2024)

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Storytelling for Communications" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Beyond brand, stories are critical to maintaining the human touch in our increasingly automated and remote workplaces and are crucial to driving employee engagement.

Attend this in-person event where internal communications leaders gather to learn, network, and discuss the power of strategic storytelling to drive employee engagement, shape workplace culture, and influence organizational strategy.

We Will Cover Topics Like:

Finding and using the stories within your organization that "move the needle" on critical organizational goals and business results.

Creating a sense of belonging and inclusion for your employees through storytelling.

Building your organization's storytelling tech stack.

Coaching your leaders to communicate with empathy and humility using stories.

Using AI tools in your storytelling and internal communications efforts

Leveraging newsroom tactics to boost your story and drive engagement with your content.

Telling your story across multiple channels like video, podcasts, and through the employee experience.

Managing user-generated content and controlling your story.

Engaging front-line workers and leadership as your organization's storytellers and understanding the impact their stories can have on your brand.

Creating stories of inclusion and using inclusive language to better reflect your organization's values and support your organization's DEI initiatives.

Building stories around the emotional connections between your workforce, your organization, and your brand to drive engagement throughout your organization.

Applying storytelling techniques to crisis communications.

Transforming organizational culture and managing change using stories and storytelling techniques.

Attendee Benefits

Learn from practical presentations with real examples and proven strategies from your peers at a variety of leading organizations.

Build your professional network during the conference and keep the conversation going after the conference with a networking list.

Interactive breakout sessions.

Certificate of attendance for CEUs.

Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on the topic answered in real time.

Who Should Attend:

Corporate Storytelling

Employer and Internal Branding

Internal Communications

Strategic Communications

Corporate Communications

Enterprise Communications

Marketing Communications

Brand Content Strategy

Employee Engagement

Marketing Communications Consultant

Knowledge Management

Agenda:

Pre-Conference Workshops: 27/08/2024

9:00 am - 9:30 am

Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration

9:30 am - 10:45 am

Workshop A: Unlocking The Power of Strategic Storytelling in Internal Communications

10:45 am - 11:00 am

Morning Refreshments & Networking Break

11:00 am - 12:15 pm

Workshop B: Can AI Help You Tell Better Stories? Yes ... But It Needs Your Help!

Steve Crescenzo, CEO - Crescenzo Communications

12:15 pm - 1:45 pm

Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!

1:45 pm - 3:00 pm

Workshop C: Catching Fire: Using Storytelling to Spark Engagement And Inspire Your Employees!

Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group

3:00 pm - 3:15 pm

Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break

3:15 pm - 4:30 pm

Workshop D: How to keep your story straight: communicating long-term change consistently and effectively

Jessica Lee, Managing Director - CRA Admired Leadership

4:30 pm - 4:45 pm

Close Of Workshops

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Networking Reception For Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Dinner With A Group - Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights Of Washington, DC

Day 1: General Session - 28/08/2024

8:30 am - 9:00 am

Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages

9:00 am - 9:30 am

Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking

9:30 am - 10:05 am

Designing Engagement: Harnessing UX Principles & Storytelling for Internal Impact

Rosemary Cassie, Sr. Director, Executive and Internal Communications & Employer Brand - Roku, Inc.

10:05 am - 10:40 am

"Save me!" How to be a storytelling hero for your coms team

Heidi Coryell Williams, Executive Director of Storytelling, Division of Marketing and Communications- Clemson University

10:40 am - 11:10 am

Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am

Using Storytelling to Launch and Strengthen Your Brand Identity

Christine Dwyer, Senior Director, Communications and Public Relations - Ferguson

11:45 am - 12:20 pm

What Do I Say? Successfully navigating complex & charged Stories with your teams

Sarah Comstock, Executive Director, Employee Experience and Communication - Ally Financial, Inc.

12:20 pm - 2:15 pm

Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!

2:15 pm - 2:50 pm

Interactive Group Breakout Session: Talk About Your Biggest Challenges!

2:50 pm - 3:25 pm

Communicating Strategic Imperatives Through the Stories of Our People

Carey Dearnley, Global Manufacturing Communications - Merck

3:25 pm - 4:05 pm

Afternoon Refreshments, Networking Break

4:05 pm - 4:45 pm

Panel: Multichannel Storytelling Best Practices

Rekha Patricio, Chief Marketing Officer - American Forests

Stuart Symington, Global Storytelling Lead (Brand, Marketing, and Communications) - The Global Development Incubator

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Close Of Day 1 - Join Us For A Networking Reception @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Dinner With A Group - Reservations Have Been Made

Day 2: General Session - 29/08/2024

8:30 am - 9:00 am

Breakfast & Coffee

9:00 am - 9:30 am

Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address

9:30 am - 10:05 am

Strengthening Organizational Bonds: Effective Storytelling for Enhanced Employee Engagement

10:05 am - 10:40 am

Runway for Water: Innovative Storytelling to Communicate Our Why

Lauren Anderson, Internal Communications Manager - Water for People

10:40 am - 11:10 am

Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am

Interactive Group Breakout Session

11:45 am - 12:30 pm

Panel: Intergenerational Storytelling to Create a Sense of Belonging

Adrian Gianforti, Director of Marketing and Communications - History Factory

Christine Grant, Director, Executive Communications - Marriott International

Temitope Sadiku, Global Head of Employee Experience - The Kraft Heinz Company

12:30 pm - 12:45 pm

Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mpvge3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.