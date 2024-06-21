Monthly Precious Metals Advisory Service: Projections of Average Prices, Special Reports, Risks, Supply and Demand Projections

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precious Metals Advisory - 1 Month Subscription" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This monthly report provides comprehensive coverage of medium-term developments and prospects for the precious metals markets. It contains commentary, information, analysis, and near-term price outlooks for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as a discussion of the economic environment and financial markets as they affect metals prices (20+ pages).

The Precious Metals Advisory also provides:

1-month, 3-month, and 1-year price targets.

Projections of average prices for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium for the next eight quarters

Special reports, and other information on individual metals markets developments.

Updated statistical position tables and supply and demand projections at critical points during the year.

The report also includes graphics which illustrate the publisher's assessment of various market risks and their probabilities, a gold investment demand factor analysis, premia paid by dealers for select U.S. Mint gold and silver products, and the publisher's assessment of the cumulative surplus for platinum and palladium and the disposition of these metals, respectively.

The report also regularly debunks commonly held beliefs and myths about the relation between precious metals prices and various macroeconomic and fundamental factors.

Tables on precious metals equities and bullion coins, as well as market metrics data on the metals markets, currencies, and the economy.

Charts on non-commercial positions, open interest, inventories, and prices.

Key Topics Covered:

Highlights



Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium Market Overview



Gold:

Gold Commentary

Gold Supply

Gold Demand

Gold Outlook

Silver:

Silver Commentary

Silver Supply

Silver Demand

Silver Outlook

Platinum:

Platinum Commentary

Platinum Supply

Platinum Demand

Platinum Outlook

Palladium:

Palladium Commentary

Palladium Supply

Palladium Demand

Palladium Outlook

Gold:

Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections

Silver:

Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections

Platinum:

Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections

Palladium:

Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections

Rhodium:

Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections

Precious Metals Equities



Market Metrics



Bullion Coins

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7cm0qm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.