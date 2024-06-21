Monthly Precious Metals Advisory Service: Projections of Average Prices, Special Reports, Risks, Supply and Demand Projections

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precious Metals Advisory - 1 Month Subscription" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This monthly report provides comprehensive coverage of medium-term developments and prospects for the precious metals markets. It contains commentary, information, analysis, and near-term price outlooks for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as a discussion of the economic environment and financial markets as they affect metals prices (20+ pages).
The Precious Metals Advisory also provides:
- 1-month, 3-month, and 1-year price targets.
- Projections of average prices for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium for the next eight quarters
- Special reports, and other information on individual metals markets developments.
- Updated statistical position tables and supply and demand projections at critical points during the year.
- The report also includes graphics which illustrate the publisher's assessment of various market risks and their probabilities, a gold investment demand factor analysis, premia paid by dealers for select U.S. Mint gold and silver products, and the publisher's assessment of the cumulative surplus for platinum and palladium and the disposition of these metals, respectively.
- The report also regularly debunks commonly held beliefs and myths about the relation between precious metals prices and various macroeconomic and fundamental factors.
- Tables on precious metals equities and bullion coins, as well as market metrics data on the metals markets, currencies, and the economy.
- Charts on non-commercial positions, open interest, inventories, and prices.
Key Topics Covered:
Highlights
Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium Market Overview
Gold:
- Gold Commentary
- Gold Supply
- Gold Demand
- Gold Outlook
Silver:
- Silver Commentary
- Silver Supply
- Silver Demand
- Silver Outlook
Platinum:
- Platinum Commentary
- Platinum Supply
- Platinum Demand
- Platinum Outlook
Palladium:
- Palladium Commentary
- Palladium Supply
- Palladium Demand
- Palladium Outlook
Gold:
- Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections
Silver:
- Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections
Platinum:
- Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections
Palladium:
- Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections
Rhodium:
- Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections
Precious Metals Equities
Market Metrics
Bullion Coins
