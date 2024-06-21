Global Beauty Drinks Market Projected to Reach $1.676 Billion by 2029: Expansive Growth Fueled by Consumer Demand and Innovative Product Developments

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beauty Drinks Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global beauty drinks market is poised for substantial growth, with expectations to exhibit a compound annual growth rate of 8.27% throughout the forecast period, culminating in an anticipated valuation of US$1,676.638 million by 2029. This expansion is anchored by increasing consumer disposable income alongside rapid urbanization.





Enhanced life expectancies and healthcare advancements have triggered a notable increase in the global elderly demographic, prompting a surge in demand for beauty drinks that are now fortified with nutritional elements to address age-related concerns. A heightened awareness of age-related aesthetic changes has encouraged consumers of varying age brackets to seek products that promise to maintain or restore their youthful appearance.

Collagen/Protein Drinks: A Booming Segment in Beauty Beverages



The market for protein/collagen beauty drinks is flourishing, propelled by an elevated consciousness regarding personal aesthetics and influenced by the pervasive impact of social media. Driven by the pressures of modern lifestyles and dietary patterns, consumers across nations are increasingly turning to beauty drinks to sustain their skin's vitality.

North America Leads in Innovation and Market Expansion



North America is anticipated to experience significant growth within the beauty drinks market, guided by the introduction of innovative products and aggressive strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions by market players. The US, in particular, presents a robust environment for the consumption of beauty beverages, bolstered by high personal incomes and a substantial urban population base.

Strategic Movements by Key Players



Industry leaders are increasingly focusing on launching products that cater to a health-conscious audience, unveiling vegan, gluten-free, and lactose-free beverages free of added sugars, preservatives, or artificial flavorings. These strategic product developments are poised to strengthen the market position of existing players and attract a broader consumer demographic.

In conclusion, the global beauty drinks market is on an upward trajectory, driven by consumer lifestyle trends, the pursuit of health and aesthetic benefits, and an industry ripe with innovation. The coming years will likely see sustained growth and diversification in product offerings as this dynamic market continues to adapt and expand.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $961.45 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1676.64 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global





