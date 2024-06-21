2024-25 Minister’s Special Licence Auction (MSLA) Funding Recipients

STONY PLAIN, Alberta, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of our fellow Minister’s Special Licence (MSL) stakeholders, the Alberta Professional Outfitters Society (APOS) is pleased to announce this year’s recipients for the 2024-25 Minister’s Special Licence Auction (MSLA) Grants.



The Minister’s Special Licence (MSL) has an amazing legacy in Alberta, having channelled millions of dollars into the conservation of Alberta’s fish and wildlife resources since 1995. The licences have been administered by various organizations over the years, but APOS took on the role for administering the auctioned permits in 2022. The corresponding resident draws remain with an organization selected by the Minister, currently the Alberta Conservation Association (ACA).

“The revenue generated through these special opportunities has incredible potential to enhance the health and habitat for the wildlife resources that we love and enjoy here in Alberta,” states APOS President, Corey Jarvis, “We appreciate all the constructive feedback received from our fellow stakeholders to shape this program for the future, so that program’s benefits from the MSLA are maximized back towards wildlife in Alberta.”

Grant decisions are made through a MSLA Grants Adjudication Committee, comprised of various educational institutions and hunting stakeholders in Alberta. Further refinements to better clarify process and eligibility are underway, and the process for 2025-26 MSLA grant application will be launched in July.

2024 MSLA Grant Recipients:

Alberta Conservation Association (ACA)

ABHuntLog: A Tool for Hunters to Contribute to Wildlife Conservation- $40,000

Pronghorn Winter Survival and Migration - $100,000

Restoring Habitat for Mule Deer, Pronghorn, and Greater Sage Grouse in Southeastern Alberta - $36,480.69



Alberta Hunter Education Instructor Association (AHEIA)

National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) - $15,000

Outdoor Women's Program (OWP) - $15,000

Youth Hunter Education Camp (YHEC) - $15,000



Alberta Trappers Association (ATA)

Youth Camp and Winter Youth Mentoring - $15,000



Alberta Wildlife Federation (AWF)

Pronghorn Antelope Migration Corridor Enhancement - $20,120

Operation Grassland Community-Conserving and Enhancing Wildlife Habitat in Alberta's Grasslands - $48,000

Laval University

Population Ecology and Demography of Mountain Goats in Alberta - $44,444



Sherwood Park Fish and Game Association (SPFGA)

Introduction to Hunting - Level 1 - $15,000



University of Alberta

Habitat Selection of Feral Horses and Cattle in Alberta's Foothills: Implications for Biodiversity - $46,000

One Health Approaches for Coexistence with Urban Coyotes - $42,815.50

Effects of Winter Severity of White-Tailed and Mule Deer Hunter Success in Alberta - $32,760

Bighorn Habitat Use, Movement Ecology and Disease Risk - $59,190



University of Calgary

Optimizing Invasive Wild Pig Control and Disease Prevention through Movement and Behavioural Patterns - $115,000



University of Montana

Assessing the Effects of Disease on Western Alberta Elk - $77,849



Wild Sheep Foundation Alberta (WSFAB)

WSFAB Youth Camps - Hinton and Kananaskis - $15,000

Managing Disease Risk for Bighorn Sheep - M.Ovi Testing and Education - $62,500

Bow Valley Mechanical Habitat Enhancement - $150,000



About the Alberta Professional Outfitters Society (APOS)

The Alberta Professional Outfitters Society (APOS) was established as a delegated administrative organization (DAO) for the Government of Alberta in 1997. APOS’ delegated responsibilities include licensing the province’s guides and professional outfitters, managing the distribution of big game allocations and waterfowl privileges, and holding members accountable to a Code of Ethics. We also provide members with access to competitive liability insurance, a voice within government, and advocacy on key issues.

