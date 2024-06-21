Flavors and Fragrances Consumer Insights Report 2024: What Motivates Global Consumers to Reach for New, Unusual and Trendy Flavors and Scents

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Survey Insights: Flavors and Fragrances" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Consumer Survey Insights: Flavors and Fragrances analyzes the results of the analyst's 2024 Q1 global consumer survey across all regions and market sectors.

The report looks into the importance of flavors and fragrances as product features, and it explores what motivates global consumers to reach for new, unusual and trendy flavors and scents. The analysis looks into flavors and fragrances in food, beverages and health and hygiene, and provides an overview for current consumer preferences within these categories.



Global consumers highly value traditional flavors, usually associated with particular product categories, e.g. salty and savory flavors for savory products and sweet and nutty for chocolate and confectionery. However, many buyers, particularly from younger generations, are attracted to new, trendy and unusual flavor options.



Scope

Generation Z and Millennials are the most attracted to new flavors and fragrances.

Consumers find many fragrances appealing in personal and household care products, but the concept of scents inspired by food or drinks does not attract buyers in either of these categories.

Consumers globally want to feel calm, relaxed, and refreshed when choosing a fragrance for household care products.

Younger shoppers and male buyers consume the most functional drinks.

European consumers find flavored coffee less appealing than other buyers.

Reasons to Buy

Understand consumer preferences for scents, flavors and fragrances in all market sectors from both a global and regional point of view.

Explore consumer motivations to try new flavors and reach for new fragrances, depending on the product category and consumer group. Understand different preferences for coffee flavors, types of functional drinks and most appealing cuisines, which vary depending on consumers' age and place of residence.

Learn how sensory product features such as scent and flavor can facilitate product premiumization, enable consumer targeting and drive new product developments.

Key Topics Covered:

The importance of flavors and fragrances as product features

Flavors in food

Flavors in beverages

Fragrances in health and hygiene

Take-outs

Appendix

