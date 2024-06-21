ETP Summit Financial Experts Advocate up to 3% Digital Asset Allocation in "Portfolio 3.0"

ZURICH, June 21, 2024 - At the inaugural ETP Summit in Zurich last week, leading financial experts called for a paradigm shift in portfolio management, recommending a 3-5% allocation to digital assets in what they term "Portfolio 3.0".

Key Takeaways:

Industry leaders from Fidelity, Apex Group, Coinbase, and Galaxy endorse digital asset integration

Stablecoin circulation expected to increase fivefold by 2030

Switzerland emerges as global ETP capital due to favourable regulations





The first ETP summit, organized by MPE.Swiss, a close distribution partner of issuance.swiss AG powered by Apex Group, brought together traditional finance giants and blockchain innovators. Attendees included representatives from SIX Swiss Exchange, Swissquote, Natixis, Bank Frick, Banque Syz, Sygnum Bank, Amina Bank, Vontobel, Julius Baer, Pictet, UBS, and Fidelity, alongside digital finance entrepreneurs from Figment, Liqwid, Cardano, SwissBorg, 21X, 3iQ, Copper, Zodia, and the Crypto Finance group.

"Investors are increasingly favouring digital assets over venture capital and private equity investments," said Florian Volery, co-founder of Liqwid Finance, citing instant liquidity as a key advantage.

Laurent Kssis, director of issuance.swiss, predicted, "By 2030, the volume of stablecoins in circulation will increase another fivefold," highlighting the integration of digital assets into traditional finance.

Switzerland's regulatory environment has positioned it as the global ETP capital. “Unlike U.S. ETFs, Swiss ETPs allow investors to invest in structure holding underlying assets while accessing staking returns” said Matthieu Gueissaz, event manager and founder of MPE.Swiss AG

"Regulators must keep pace with the ongoing movement towards tokenization," urged Carlos Martin Doncel, Head of Digital Asset Products at Swissquote.

Bruce Jackson, chief of digital assets at Apex Group, called tokenization "the last hurdle before massive global adoption of blockchain technology."

Fidelity's Martha Reyes-Holmes emphasised, "Investors need to have at least 3% digital assets in their portfolio."

The consensus among participants: blockchain-based financial flows and digital token inclusion in global savings are inevitable, marking the dawn of Portfolio 3.0.





For more information, contact: Press@issuance.swiss & press@mpeswiss.ch tel +4144 551052







About issuance.swiss AG:

Issuance.Swiss AG is a specialised Swiss company dedicated to listing financial products on regulated European stock exchanges. They offer a comprehensive "issuance-as-a-service" solution to bring both vanilla and complex digital asset strategies to market in the form of publicly traded exchange traded products (ETPs).

Incorporated in Zug, Switzerland, Issuance.Swiss AG's standalone setup allows them to seamlessly list strategies from European and U.S. clients who may face compliance constraints in directly managing digital assets. Clients can leverage a white-label revenue model, with Issuance.Swiss AG handling all administrative and operational aspects.

Their streamlined process is estimated to successfully list new ETPs within 8 weeks of engagement. Issuance.Swiss AG is fully equipped with onboarded key service providers across fund administration, custody, market making, audit and legal functions. This comprehensive solution provides clients a rapid path to market while Issuance.Swiss AG manages all operational requirements.

Through their specialised issuance expertise, Issuance.Swiss AG empowers clients to capitalise on digital asset strategies via a fully regulated, publicly traded ETP structure across European exchanges.

About MPE.Swiss:

MPE.Swiss is a leading Swiss-based distributor of innovative financial products, specialising in new-generation Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) in the digital asset space. As the distribution arm of issuance.swiss, MPE.Swiss leverages its extensive international network to promote cutting-edge ETP solutions issued by issuance.swiss and the Apex Group. MPE.Swiss is committed to driving innovation in the financial sector, providing investors with secure, regulated access to the opportunities presented by blockchain technology and digital assets. Through its expertise and strategic partnerships, MPE.Swiss continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of investment products in Switzerland and beyond.

Disclaimer

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The approval of the 2023 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the FMA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2023 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities.