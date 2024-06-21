Elevating Healthcare Through Clinical Research Trials: The Participants’ Journey

San Antonio, Texas, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Clinical Trials, based in San Antonio, Texas, integrates scientific and medical expertise to drive healthcare innovations, prioritizing participant welfare in its clinical research program. It assembled a team of experienced, board-certified physicians to ensure high standards and improved outcomes. They provide top-notch medical care, ensuring patient-focused outcomes, and quality-driven data.





Discovery Clinical Trials







With a mission of transparency, Discovery Clinical Trials educates potential participants about safety and the benefits of clinical research. Many hesitate to partake due to fears about safety, assuming they may be subjected to unknown risks or adverse effects and treated as “guinea pigs.” Meanwhile, others believe clinical research tests only unproven or unsafe treatments. Another misconception is that engaging in research offers no personal benefits. Concerns about complexity, inconvenience, and inadequate information also fuel skepticism. Discovery Clinical Trials addresses these issues to build trust and encourage participation.

Firstly, the company undergoes rigorous ethical and safety reviews by independent committees known as Institutional Review Boards (IRBs). These boards ascertain that potential risks are minimized and participants’ safety is prioritized throughout the process. The clinical research progresses through well-defined phases. Discovery Clinical Trials’ team of experts closely monitors participants’ reactions to the treatments being tested. They’re continuously observed for any effects to ensure their safety and well-being. Because their health and comfort are of utmost priority, participants are never compelled to continue if they experience adverse effects.

Participants receive medications and health monitoring throughout the research period at no cost. This superior level of care contrasts with routine healthcare visits. After all, it provides participants with regular, detailed assessments that can significantly impact their health outcomes.

Consequently, initial visits last up to two hours and follow-ups typically last an hour. Depending on the research, participants may be required to visit the office weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly.

“Education is our cornerstone. We aim to enrich participants’ understanding by making sure we provide them with all the information they need, including their condition, the research's objectives, its nature, the benefits, as well as the potential risks involved. We empower them by guiding them all throughout, ensuring they're actively engaged every step of the process," Founder and CEO Trudy Madan remarks.

Discovery Clinical Trials excels in navigating the challenge of identifying and recruiting qualified patients. This means only the most suitable candidates participate in the research. It employs a highly selective process, with only about 5% of potential candidates qualifying. To put this into perspective, out of a hundred individuals whose medical records are reviewed and who undergo comprehensive history and physical examinations, only a few meet the stringent criteria necessary to participate. This guarantees the comfort and security of the participants, as well as the reliability and validity of the outcomes.

The company offers a straightforward registration process for interested individuals. Potential participants only need to register to access details on compensation and research availability. Besides deepening their understanding of their own health conditions, they have the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of medical science, potentially benefiting countless others with similar health conditions.

Ultimately, at Discovery Clinical Trials, the participant experience is characterized by meticulous care and innovative treatments. Participants receive personalized attention from dedicated medical professionals, access to cutting-edge therapies, and opportunities to contribute to medical advancements.

Offering valuable insight to potential participants, Madan states, “No one cares about your health as much as you do. You have to champion your own health journey. Don't rely on anyone else but yourself to advocate for your well-being. Interview multiple doctors, explore different approaches—from Eastern, Western holistic or functional medicine—and choose the provider who aligns best with your values and needs. Because at the end, there is more than one route to the destination.”

