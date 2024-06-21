Global Organic Feed Market Size To Worth USD 16.4 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 7.71%

New York, United States , June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Organic Feed Market Size is to Grow from USD 7.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 16.4 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.71% % during the projected period.





Livestock such as pigs, chickens, goats, and cattle are permitted to consume organic feed since it contains ingredients that have been certified organic. Crops grown organically that is, without the use of artificial pesticides or fertilizers include wheat, barley, soybeans, corn, and other ingredients. Owners of livestock that produce organic milk and meat are highly interested in purchasing organic feed, which comes in a variety of forms such as crumbles, mashes, and pelleted feed. The absence of antibiotics, medications, pesticides, and growth steroids in organic feed makes it highly sought-after since it supports optimal animal growth and digestion, prolongs the life of cattle, and maintains the pH of the rumen. Additionally, the growing demand for organic feed has caused a significant shift in market share. A growing number of consumers now have a preference for organic goods. The absence of hormones or pesticides in the feed might not have an impact on the expansion of the organic industry. The introduction of organic goods including milk, ghee, cheese, and butter which are made from livestock-fed organic feed is another goal for food makers. The growing usage of organic feed in animal production is one of the key factors boosting global demand for organic feed.

Browse key industry insights spread across 212 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Organic Feed Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Cereals & Grains, and Oilseeds), By Form (Pellets, Crumbles, and Mashes), By Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, and Aquatic Animals) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The cereal & grains segment is anticipated to dominate the global organic feed market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the source, the global organic feed market is divided into cereals & grains, and oilseeds. Among these, the cereal & grains segment is anticipated to dominate the global organic feed market during the projected timeframe. As people become more conscious of the health benefits of feeding organic cereals and grains to animals, the demand for organic feed will rise and increase sales.

The pellets segment anticipated for the largest revenue share of the global organic feed market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the form, the global organic feed market is divided into pellets, crumbles, and mashes. Among these, the pellets segment anticipated for the largest revenue share of the global organic feed market during the projected timeframe. Pellets help reduce feed waste due to they are good for both feeding and storing.

The poultry segment is anticipated to dominate the global organic feed market during the projected timeframe

Based on the livestock, the global organic feed market is divided into poultry, ruminants, swine, and aquatic animals. Among these, the poultry segment is anticipated to dominate the global organic feed market during the projected timeframe. This market has grown as a result of rising awareness of the advantages of organic feed ingredients and growing concerns about animal health.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global organic feed market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global organic feed market over the forecast period. Due to the existence of large-scale animal production, such as swine, poultry, and cattle. Many farmers use organic farming to meet the demand for organic products due to its nutritional value and health benefits. The abundant availability of grains allows manufacturers to employ more natural components in animal feed, which improves meat quality. It is the world's greatest producer and consumer of feed, with China making the largest contribution. The Asia-Pacific organic feed market is predicted to rise due to the rising adoption of organic agricultural practices and awareness among livestock farmers. The growing demand, especially from the meat and dairy industries, for organic food products is having a favourable effect on the production of organic cattle. As a result, demand for organic feed products will gradually increase over the projection year.

North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global organic feed market during the projected timeframe. Due to consumer health concerns and the substantial influence of the pet food manufacturing and milling industries, the North American market for organic feed additives is anticipated to be the largest. greater government support for farmers using organic agricultural methods, a greater presence of important stakeholders, and an increase in the supply of approved food additives. In a similar vein, the market would expand due to the region's rising per capita meat consumption and strict meat quality regulations. Additionally, North America is the largest market for organic food, making up nearly half of all retail sales of organic food worldwide, with the majority of this share occurring in the United States.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Organic Feed Market are Cargill, BernAqua, Country Heritage Feeds, ForFarmers, SunOpta, Ranch-Way Feeds, Aller Aqua, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Scratch and Peck Feeds, K-Much Feed Industry Co., Ltd, The Organic Feed Company, B&W Feeds, Feedex Companies, Country Junction feeds. And other key vendors.

Recent Developments

In October 2021, in order to boost flock health and productivity, Cargill introduced essential oil-based chicken feed. To meet this need, essential oils have been added to Cargill's Natrena Naturewise poultry feed.

Market Segment

Global Organic Feed Market, By Regional

US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



