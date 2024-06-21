Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size To Worth USD 3.44 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 10.22%

New York, United States , June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.30 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.44 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.22% during projected period.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a treatment that uses an implanted device to send an electrical current directly to specific parts of the brain. The electrodes generate electrical impulses that impact brain function, thereby curing some medical conditions. Electrical impulses can also affect cells and chemicals in the brain, causing medical issues. A pacemaker-like device implanted beneath the skin in the upper chest controls the amount of stimulation delivered during deep brain stimulation. A wire beneath the skin connects this device to the electrodes in the brain. It is most widely used for illnesses including Parkinson's disease and epilepsy, but researchers are investigating if it can help with many other conditions as well. The deep brain stimulation (DBS) market is growing due to a variety of factors. These include the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, advances in DBS technology that improve its safety and efficacy, increased awareness and acceptance of DBS among patients and healthcare professionals, rising healthcare spending and favorable reimbursement policies, expanding DBS applications beyond Parkinson's disease, improved patient outcomes, and significant investments in research and development that drive innovation. However, several reasons contribute to the market's lack of effectiveness in deep brain stimulation. Surgical risks, including infection and stroke, are associated with the treatment, as are battery life, maintenance, cost, and accessibility, while potential side effects such as cognitive alterations and mood distances provide concerns.

Browse key industry insights spread across 213 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Single-channel, and Dual-channel), By Application (Parkinson’s Disease, Epilepsy, Dystonia, and Essential Tremor), By End User (Hospitals, Neurology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The dual-channel segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the deep brain stimulation devices market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the deep brain stimulation devices market is categorized into single-channel and dual-channel. Among these, the dual-channel segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the deep brain stimulation devices market during the projected timeframe. The dual-channel segment's dominance in the global deep brain stimulation device market suggests that this technology is preferred by both consumers and healthcare practitioners. Dual-channel devices might provide more precise and personalized stimulation, perhaps enhancing therapeutic outcomes for people with neurological diseases.

The Parkinson’s disease segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the deep brain stimulation devices market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the deep brain stimulation devices market is categorized into Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, dystonia, and essential tremor. Among these, the Parkinson’s disease segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the deep brain stimulation devices market during the projected timeframe. Parkinson's disease is predicted to dominate the market for deep brain stimulation devices due to its prevalence and severity, as well as the efficacy of DBS as a therapy option. Parkinson's disease is a degenerative disease that significantly affects motor function and quality of life for millions of people worldwide.

The hospital segment dominates the market with the largest market revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the deep brain stimulation devices market is categorized into hospitals, neurology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and research centers. Among these, the hospital segment dominates the market with the largest market revenue share through the forecast period. The hospital category is projected to dominate due to the widespread availability of cutting-edge facilities in medical settings. Furthermore, deep brain stimulation surgeries require extreme precision and immediate medical treatment when necessary. As a result, the presence of the aforementioned elements encourages hospital sector expansion in the deep brain stimulation devices market.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the deep brain stimulation devices market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the deep brain stimulation devices market over the forecast period. This is owing to the expansion of healthcare research and development operations, which has resulted in a surge in progress in the field. Major players in the industry have a significant presence in the United States, which will help drive market expansion. The growing prevalence of neurological disorders, significant R&D spending, product approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and technical breakthroughs are all important factors driving market expansion in North America.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the deep brain stimulation devices market during the projected timeframe. This is due to the expansion of healthcare research and development operations, which has resulted in increased progress in the industry. Major industry players have a strong presence in the United States, which will assist fuel market growth. The increasing prevalence of neurological illnesses, increased R&D spending, FDA product approvals, and technological innovations are all essential factors driving market growth in North America.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market are Abbott, Medtronic, Neuropace Inc., Renishaw Plc., Beijing Pinchi Medical Equipment Co. Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, Nexstim, LivaNova Plc, Aleva Neurotherapeutics S.A., and Others Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Medtronic received FDA approval for its Percept RC deep brain stimulation (DBS) device, which treats movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, dystonia, and epilepsy.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the deep brain stimulation devices market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, By Product

Single-channel

Dual-channel

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, By Application

Parkinson’s Disease

Epilepsy

Dystonia

Essential Tremor

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, By End User

Hospitals

Neurology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Centers

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



