Sunrise New Energy’s Lithium-Ion Battery Patent Granted Key Funding in Guizhou Province

ZIBO, China, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise New Energy”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), today announced that its subsidiary, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Co., Ltd., has been selected for the "2024 Guizhou Provincial Key Projects for Promoting the Utilization of Intellectual Property" funding list. This recognition was released by the Guizhou Provincial Market Supervision Administration (Intellectual Property Office) on June 17th, marking a significant milestone for the Company.

The selected project is the "Preparation Method of Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Material" (Patent No. ZL202210400775.2). This patent solves the critical and common technical issue of balancing power performance and initial efficiency. It enhances the initial efficiency and power performance of graphite composite materials, providing an excellent solution for the next generation of high-energy-density fast-charging batteries, which has vast market potential.

The Company has leveraged this patent to manufacture and widely distribute products over the past two years. Sunrise New Energy’s products are used in conjunction with well-known battery manufacturers such as Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) and BYD Company Limited (BYD). Due to its stable performance, the patented product holds a significant competitive advantage in the market and has received unanimous praise for its quality. Since the sales of the patented product began in 2022, despite the short period, the product has rapidly gained market traction. To date, the cumulative sales revenue has reached approximately $100 million.

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com. The Company maintains a Twitter account (@sunrisenewener1) to keep investors up to date on the latest development of the Company.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F published on the SEC’s website. In view of the above and other related reasons, we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website and consider other factors that may affect the Company's future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +86 4009919228