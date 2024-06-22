Global Pleural Diseases Market Size To Exceed USD 9.61 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.75%

New York, United States , June 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pleural Diseases Market Size is to Grow from USD 5.0 Billion in 2023 to USD 9.61 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.75% during the projected period.





The tissue lining the inside of the chest cavity and covering the outside of the lungs is affected by pleural illness. Pleural space is the narrow region between two layers, and pleura is the name of the tissue. The pleural gap is charged with a small amount of fluid, which helps the pleural layers to flow easily against one another during breathing. A pleural disease can result from blood or air spreading across the pleural space due to an accident, infection, or inflammation. Pleural diseases come in three different forms: pneumothorax, pleural effusion, and pleurisy. A CT scan and a chest x-ray confirm it. Certain blood tests might also be useful in determining the pleural disease's etiology and severity. One significant market driver is the rise in instances of respiratory conditions including pleural illnesses. Additionally, the field of pleural disease is seeing a rise in the importance of tailored therapy. To improve understanding of pleural diseases and generate new treatments, financing for research and development is essential. However, the main obstacles limiting the treatment of pleural diseases are unawareness and delayed diagnosis. The costs associated with pleural disease diagnosis and treatment might be prohibitive, particularly in areas with inadequate funding for healthcare systems and only limited healthcare resources. For an accurate diagnosis and the optimal course of treatment, pleural diseases require specialized knowledge and resources.

Global Pleural Diseases Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Treatment (Medications, Thoracentesis, Pleurodesis Therapy, Thoracostomy, and Chemotherapy), By End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The thoracentesis segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the predicted timeframe.

Based on treatment, the global pleural diseases market is segmented into medications, thoracentesis, pleurodesis therapy, thoracostomy, and chemotherapy. Among these, the thoracentesis segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the predicted timeframe. Thoracentesis treatment is becoming more and more popular as an option for treating pleural diseases, and this presents forecasting opportunities. While pleurodesis can stop pleural effusions from returning, it is used in cases of significant effusions.

The hospitals segment dominates the global pleural diseases market over the predicted timeframe.

Based on the end users, the global pleural diseases market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. Among these, the hospitals segment dominates the global pleural diseases over the predicted timeframe. The hospitals are directly benefiting from the increase in funding by the players in the pleural disease therapeutics market because of their strong infrastructure, state-of-the-art medical equipment, quick adoption of new medications, and patient-friendly procedures.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share during the forecast period. Pleural effusions in patients with heart failure and cancer are most often malignant, which increases the market for pleural illness therapies. It is anticipated that the region's rising disease burden will generate opportunities for the pleural disease treatment market to expand. Moreover, the market is expected to rise as a result of expanding technical developments, easy access to organized healthcare facilities, and the rising prevalence of respiratory illnesses. Due to factors like expanding healthcare spending, rising research and development, and rising heart disease incidence, the United States is expected to lead the market among other countries. These factors are predicted to expand the pleural diseases market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Due to several factors, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing remarkable expansion in the global market for pleural illnesses. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing industrialization all lead to an increase in the prevalence of respiratory illnesses such as pleural diseases. Increased investment in healthcare infrastructure and quality care by nations like China, Japan, and India is driving up demand for pleural disease treatments and diagnostic instruments. Throughout the anticipated period, these factors propel the Asia Pacific pleural diseases market's expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global pleural diseases market are Boston Medical, Avik Pharma, Hovione, Hoffmann-La Roche A, Bausch Health Companies Inc., WakeMed Health and Hospitals, Max Healthcare, Pfizer CentreOne, Pipelinepharma, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sanofi S.A., Biometrix, Grena, Smith Medical, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, the pharmaceutical company Merck & Co., Inc. declared that the Phase 2/3 CCTG IND.227/KEYNOTE-483 trial, which assessed the efficacy of Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA in conjunction with chemotherapy, has achieved its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) when used as the first-line treatment for patients with advanced or metastatic malignant pleural mesothelioma that is incurable.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global pleural diseases market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Pleural Diseases Market, By Treatment

Medications

Thoracentesis

Pleurodesis Therapy

Thoracostomy

Chemotherapy

Global Pleural Diseases Market, By End Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Global Pleural Diseases Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



