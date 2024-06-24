Company announcement no. 26 2024



























24 June 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 25

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 25:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 9,585,887 201.0500 1,927,243,055 17/06/2024 120,793 205.5472 24,828,663 18/06/2024 153,000 206.1182 31,536,085 19/06/2024 121,170 206.9591 25,077,234 20/06/2024 120,000 207.2864 24,874,368 21/06/2024 153,530 205.3132 31,521,736 Total accumulated over week 25 668,493 206.1923 137,838,085 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 10,254,380 201.3853 2,065,081,140

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.19% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

