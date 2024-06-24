Global Retail Roaming Market Report 2024-2028 - Total Active Outbound Mobile Roaming Subscribers to Grow from 752 Million in 2024, to Reach 1.1 Billion by 2028

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Retail Roaming Market: 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Retail Roaming research suite provides in-depth analysis and evaluation of how the retail roaming sphere is evolving, in addition to technologies and trends disrupting the retail roaming market. The acceleration of outbound 5G roaming has provided users with higher-speed connectivity options while roaming, as well as an ever-increasing range of consumer devices for users to roam with also impacting the roaming market size.

The uptake of cellular tablets and smartwatches is increasing, thus meaning that there are a greater range of devices that users can roam on. Travel SIMs and travel eSIMs have and will continue to disrupt the roaming market for operators, alongside the changes to roaming operations caused by cloud roaming services. These factors will all add another dimension to the retail roaming market, and subsequently, the tourism industry.



The suite includes both a data deliverable; sizing the market and providing key forecast data across 60 countries and several different segments, as well as a Strategy & Trends document which gives a complete assessment of the key trends, challenges and recommendations for stakeholders. Collectively, they provide a critical tool for understanding this ever-changing market; giving operators a tool to shape their future offerings.



Key Statistics

752mn - Total active outbound mobile roaming subscribers in 2024

1.1bn - Total active outbound mobile roaming subscribers in 2028

42% - 2024 to 2028 market growth

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and market impacts resulting from challenges within the retail roaming market; addressing challenges posed by the evolution of travel SIMs and travel eSIMs and cloud roaming services, as well as the opportunities presented by the deployment of 5G standalone networks. This retail roaming research also includes a regional market growth analysis on the current development and future growth of retail roaming across 60 key countries.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and key findings within the retail roaming market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for operators.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: 5-year forecasts are provided for the market growth in outbound roaming subscribers, outbound roaming split by 4G and 5G networks, consumer device roaming, cruise roaming and total retail roaming market value.



Country Readiness Index: Comprehensive coverage featuring country-level analysis on the future of 60 markets split by 8 key regions; thoroughly evaluating each country's future success in the retail roaming market. It categorises these 60 countries into 4 distinct classifications: Focus Markets, Growth Markets, Saturated Markets, and Developing Markets. This analysis is accompanied by insight into the key strategies needed to offer roaming solutions in these countries.



Research Deliverables

Market Trends & Forecasts Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in the exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

