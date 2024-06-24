Robotics Technologies and Global Markets Report, 2023-2024 & 2029: AI and ML, Cobots, Robotic Process Automation, & Autonomous Vehicles and Drones Emerge as Key Trends

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for robotics was valued at $67.9 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow from $78.4 billion in 2024 to $165.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from 2024 to 2029.

The scope of this study encompasses an analysis of various types of robots, which include whole robots, robot parts, robot software and devices and materials. It also examines different applications of robotics, such as manufacturing, healthcare, defense, food processing, chemical and fuel processing, government, education and research, building maintenance, domestic household, agriculture, and construction, among others.

The market growth outlook for robotics is strongly positive with significant growth potential for robotics in the automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, healthcare, and defense segments. There is mounting pressure from end-user industries globally, however, to further reduce prices; improve the features, efficiency and operability of robotics; and maximize the return on investment. At the same time, increasing investment in the modernization of production facilities in emerging markets is contributing toward market growth.

Major players in the market are ABB Group, FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp., among others.

It further analyzes the key drivers and regional dynamics of the market, along with current industry trends. The report concludes by providing detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market. The base year for the study is 2023 and projections for the years 2024 through 2029 are included, along with forecasts of the CAGR for the forecast period.



Report Includes

72 data tables and 64 additional tables

An updated review of the global markets for robotics technologies

Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Evaluation of the current market's size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by type of robot, robot-performed task, application, and region

Assessment of market drivers, restraints and opportunities, including key enabling technologies, and a look at the impact COVID-19 has had on the robotics industry

Discussion of technology developments, R&D efforts, installed base, branding and partnerships

Insight into the competitive landscape, and regulatory and legislative issues

Evaluation of patent activity

Profiles of the leading global manufacturers of robotic parts and technologies. Key players include ABB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Fanuc Corp., Lockheed Martin and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 215 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $78.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $165.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cv7do4

