Robotics Technologies and Global Markets Report, 2023-2024 & 2029: AI and ML, Cobots, Robotic Process Automation, & Autonomous Vehicles and Drones Emerge as Key Trends

The global market for robotics was valued at $67.9 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow from $78.4 billion in 2024 to $165.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from 2024 to 2029.
The scope of this study encompasses an analysis of various types of robots, which include whole robots, robot parts, robot software and devices and materials. It also examines different applications of robotics, such as manufacturing, healthcare, defense, food processing, chemical and fuel processing, government, education and research, building maintenance, domestic household, agriculture, and construction, among others.
The market growth outlook for robotics is strongly positive with significant growth potential for robotics in the automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, healthcare, and defense segments. There is mounting pressure from end-user industries globally, however, to further reduce prices; improve the features, efficiency and operability of robotics; and maximize the return on investment. At the same time, increasing investment in the modernization of production facilities in emerging markets is contributing toward market growth.
Major players in the market are ABB Group, FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp., among others.
It further analyzes the key drivers and regional dynamics of the market, along with current industry trends. The report concludes by providing detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market. The base year for the study is 2023 and projections for the years 2024 through 2029 are included, along with forecasts of the CAGR for the forecast period.
Report Includes
- 72 data tables and 64 additional tables
- An updated review of the global markets for robotics technologies
- Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market's size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by type of robot, robot-performed task, application, and region
- Assessment of market drivers, restraints and opportunities, including key enabling technologies, and a look at the impact COVID-19 has had on the robotics industry
- Discussion of technology developments, R&D efforts, installed base, branding and partnerships
- Insight into the competitive landscape, and regulatory and legislative issues
- Evaluation of patent activity
- Profiles of the leading global manufacturers of robotic parts and technologies. Key players include ABB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Fanuc Corp., Lockheed Martin and Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|215
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$78.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$165.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Market Summary
- Scope of the Report
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Evolution of Collaborative Robots in the Industrial Ecosystem
- Future Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Trends
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
- Collaborative Robots (Cobots)
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
- Autonomous Vehicles and Drones
- Industry 4.0
- 3D Printing
- 3D Vision Technology
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Government Funding on R&D
- Increasing Labor Shortages
- Exponential Growth of e-Commerce
- Increasing Trend Toward Automation Across Various End-User Applications
- Market Restraints
- Increase in Import Tariffs and Taxes on Raw Materials Used in Manufacturing Robots
- High Investment/Installation Cost
- Market Opportunities
- Geriatric Population Growth across Developed Nations
- Rising Demand for Advanced Infrastructure Development
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Safety Regulations
- Data Privacy and Security
- Ethical Considerations
- Industry-Specific Regulations
- Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Emerging Trends
- Increasing Integration of AI and ML Algorithms into Robotic Systems
- Development of Collaborative Robots (Cobots)
- Growing Emphasis on Modular and Customizable Robotic Solutions
- Emerging Technologies
- Cloud Robotics
- Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS)
- Humanoid and Social Robots
- Sustainable and Eco-friendly Robots
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Breakdown by Robot Type
- Overview
- Whole Robots
- Robot Parts
- Robot Software
- Devices and Materials
Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Defense
- Food Processing
- Chemical and Fuel Processing
- Government
- Education and Research
- Building Maintenance
- Domestic Household
- Agriculture
- Construction
- Others
Market Breakdown by Robot-Performed Tasks
- Overview
- Assembly
- Surgery
- Welding and Soldering
- Painting, Coating and Gluing
- Inspection and Sample Collection
- Surveillance
- Palletizing and Packaging
- Part Cutting and Forming
- Hazardous Materials Disposal
- Material Handling
- Dispensing
- Laboratory Bench Assistance
- Assisted Transport
- Exterior Maintenance
- Floor Maintenance
- Entertainment
- Construction and Demolition
- Building Security
- Couriers and Guides
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Key Players Analysis
- Key Players in the Robotics Technologies Market
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- Overview
- Environmental Impacts
- Social Impacts
- Governance Impacts
- Current Status of ESG in the Robotics Market
- Consumer Public Attitudes toward ESG in the Robotics Sector
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
