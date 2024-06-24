Plastics Recycling Global Markets Report 2023-2024 & 2029: An ESG Perspective, Competitive Intelligence, Emerging Technologies and Developments, Key Dynamics

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics Recycling: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for plastic recycling is expected to grow from $42.4 billion in 2024 to $57.9 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2024 to 2029.

The report provides a detailed analysis of global market trends in recycled plastics, offering market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2028, and projected compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029. It includes an estimate of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, with a market share analysis by resin type, technology, end-use industry, and region.

The report presents facts and figures on market dynamics, current and emerging technologies, regulations, and future prospects for recycled plastics. It reviews the industry supply chain using Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE models to analyze micro- and macro-environmental factors prevailing in the marketplace.

The report also provides an overview of sustainability trends and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) developments in the industry, focusing on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings, and their ESG practices. Additionally, it examines recent patents and other new developments in the field.

An analysis of the industry structure is included, detailing companies' market shares, alliances, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, and venture funding outlook. Company profiles of leading players such as Berry Global Inc., Veolia Environnement S.A., MBA Polymers Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., and Valgroup are provided, offering insights into their strategies and market positions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 121 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $42.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $57.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Background

Growing Need for Plastic Recycling

PESTLE Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Collectors and Sorters

Reprocessors

Plastic Material Producers

Convertors

End Users

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers

Lowering the Environmental Footprint of Plastic Products

Advances in Plastic Recycling

Hub for Attracting Investments

Regulatory Stringency

Market Restraints

Cost- and Resource-Intensive Process

Quality Concerns

Health Hazards

Market Challenges

Inadequate Waste Collection and Recycling Infrastructure

Reliance on Unorganized Waste Sector

Market Opportunities

Developing a Multi-Stakeholder Approach

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Enzymatically Recycled Nylon 6,6 Product

Advanced PET Recycling Process

Closed-Recycling Loop for Multi-layer Packaging

Plastic Recycling with Cobalt-Based Catalysts

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Type

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

LDPE and LLDPE

Polypropylene (PP)

Other Plastics

Market Analysis, by Technology

Mechanical Recycling

Chemical Recycling

Market Analysis, by End-Use Industry

Packaging

Construction

Transportation

Other End-Use Industries

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Region

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Plastic Recycling Landscape

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Global Plastic Recycling Market: An ESG Perspective

ESG in the Plastic Recycling Industry

ESG Issues in the Plastic Recycling Industry

ESG Ratings and Metrics

ESG Practices in the Market

Status of ESG in Plastic Recycling Industry

Chapter 8 Appendix

