Plastics Recycling Global Markets Report 2023-2024 & 2029: An ESG Perspective, Competitive Intelligence, Emerging Technologies and Developments, Key Dynamics

The global market for plastic recycling is expected to grow from $42.4 billion in 2024 to $57.9 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2024 to 2029.
The report provides a detailed analysis of global market trends in recycled plastics, offering market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2028, and projected compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029. It includes an estimate of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, with a market share analysis by resin type, technology, end-use industry, and region.
The report presents facts and figures on market dynamics, current and emerging technologies, regulations, and future prospects for recycled plastics. It reviews the industry supply chain using Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE models to analyze micro- and macro-environmental factors prevailing in the marketplace.
The report also provides an overview of sustainability trends and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) developments in the industry, focusing on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings, and their ESG practices. Additionally, it examines recent patents and other new developments in the field.
An analysis of the industry structure is included, detailing companies' market shares, alliances, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, and venture funding outlook. Company profiles of leading players such as Berry Global Inc., Veolia Environnement S.A., MBA Polymers Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., and Valgroup are provided, offering insights into their strategies and market positions.
Company Profiles
- Berry Global Inc.
- Custom Polymers
- Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.
- Loop Industries Inc.
- Mba Polymers Inc.
- Plastipak Holdings Inc.
- Revalyu Resources Gmbh
- The Shakti Plastic Industries
- Vanden Global Ltd.
- Veolia Environnement S.A.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|121
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$42.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$57.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Background
- Growing Need for Plastic Recycling
- PESTLE Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Collectors and Sorters
- Reprocessors
- Plastic Material Producers
- Convertors
- End Users
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Market Drivers
- Lowering the Environmental Footprint of Plastic Products
- Advances in Plastic Recycling
- Hub for Attracting Investments
- Regulatory Stringency
- Market Restraints
- Cost- and Resource-Intensive Process
- Quality Concerns
- Health Hazards
- Market Challenges
- Inadequate Waste Collection and Recycling Infrastructure
- Reliance on Unorganized Waste Sector
- Market Opportunities
- Developing a Multi-Stakeholder Approach
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Enzymatically Recycled Nylon 6,6 Product
- Advanced PET Recycling Process
- Closed-Recycling Loop for Multi-layer Packaging
- Plastic Recycling with Cobalt-Based Catalysts
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Type
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- LDPE and LLDPE
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Other Plastics
- Market Analysis, by Technology
- Mechanical Recycling
- Chemical Recycling
- Market Analysis, by End-Use Industry
- Packaging
- Construction
- Transportation
- Other End-Use Industries
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Plastic Recycling Landscape
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Global Plastic Recycling Market: An ESG Perspective
- ESG in the Plastic Recycling Industry
- ESG Issues in the Plastic Recycling Industry
- ESG Ratings and Metrics
- ESG Practices in the Market
- Status of ESG in Plastic Recycling Industry
Chapter 8 Appendix
