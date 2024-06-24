India Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029 Featuring Key DC Investors - AWS, Nxtra, CtrlS, Cyfuture, NTT, Sify, VueNow, Microsoft, , Web Werks, & Yotta Among Others

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Data Center Market was valued at USD 6.90 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 13.96 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 12.46%

This report analyses the market share of India's data center. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Leading colocation, cloud data centers, and hyperscalers in India are rapidly establishing renewable energy partnerships with major vendors such as O2 Power, Continuum Green, Vibrant Energy, and Tata Power Renewable Energy. For instance, In 2023, Princeton Digital Group entered into a long-term agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy to get solar energy from the Nanded district project to support its Mumbai data center.

In the India data center market, data center providers include Nxtra by Airtel, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, NTT Global Data Centers, Web Werks, Sify Technologies, Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group), and CtrlS Datacenters. New entrants are moving in the India data center market and acquiring significant growth areas. For example, in 2023, Digital Connexion acquired 2.5 acres in Chandivali, Metro Mumbai, to develop its second data center facility.

In India, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad have emerged as top destinations for investments in the India data center market, powered by an expanding pool of STEM graduates and more foreign investment, resulting in higher data center deployments and job possibilities. Inland connection in India is improving, thanks to the establishment of significant internet exchange points such as AMR-IX, Extreme IX, ANI-IX, AMS-IX, NIXI, DE-CIX, REDIX, Remki Internet Exchange (RIX), SP-iXP. Major telecom companies such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel have commercially introduced 5G in India.

India aims for carbon neutrality by 2070, with 500 GW of installed renewable energy by 2030. So, beginning in 2023, new data centers such as AdaniConneX have planned to develop several new facilities across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Vizag, Noida, Pune, and Chennai using 100% renewable energy. Municipalities use Big Data and AI to improve urban and smart city services. For instance, Pune has deployed Adaptive Traffic Management technology at 30 signals, optimizing traffic flow and cutting travel time. Generative AI revolutionizes data centers and cloud computing, fueling India's digital growth. In the coming years, this will result in the creation of high-performance AI-driven data centers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered India

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NEC

Oracle

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Advanced India Projects Limited (AIPL)

Ahluwalia Contracts

Emerge Engineering

Edifice Consultants

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Nikom InfraSolutions

Prasa

Listenlights

DEC Infra

Turner & Townsend

Tata Projects

DSCO Group

Vastunidhi

Krishna Buildestates Pvt. Ltd.

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Alfa Laval

Blue Box (Swegon)

Bloom Energy

Caterpillar

Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KOEL (Kirloskar Group)

Legrand

Netrack Enclosures

Panduit

Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Stulz

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services

AdaniConneX

Nxtra by Airtel

CtrlS Datacenters

Cyfuture

NTT Global Data Centers

Equinix (GPX Global Systems)

Reliance Jio

Sify Technologies

VueNow

Microsoft

OVHcloud

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India

Web Werks

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

New Entrants

Digital Connexion

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Digital Edge

CapitaLand

EverYondr

Lumina CloudInfra

SolisIDC

Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in India

90+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

States Covered

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Other States

List of Upcoming Data Center Projects

Investment Opportunities in India

Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors for India Market

Investment Opportunities in India

India Data Center Policy 2020

Key Data Center Policy Initiatives Across States in India

Digital Data in India

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

