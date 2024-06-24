India Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029 Featuring Key DC Investors - AWS, Nxtra, CtrlS, Cyfuture, NTT, Sify, VueNow, Microsoft, , Web Werks, & Yotta Among Others

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The India Data Center Market was valued at USD 6.90 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 13.96 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 12.46%
This report analyses the market share of India's data center. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Leading colocation, cloud data centers, and hyperscalers in India are rapidly establishing renewable energy partnerships with major vendors such as O2 Power, Continuum Green, Vibrant Energy, and Tata Power Renewable Energy. For instance, In 2023, Princeton Digital Group entered into a long-term agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy to get solar energy from the Nanded district project to support its Mumbai data center.
In the India data center market, data center providers include Nxtra by Airtel, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, NTT Global Data Centers, Web Werks, Sify Technologies, Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group), and CtrlS Datacenters. New entrants are moving in the India data center market and acquiring significant growth areas. For example, in 2023, Digital Connexion acquired 2.5 acres in Chandivali, Metro Mumbai, to develop its second data center facility.
In India, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad have emerged as top destinations for investments in the India data center market, powered by an expanding pool of STEM graduates and more foreign investment, resulting in higher data center deployments and job possibilities. Inland connection in India is improving, thanks to the establishment of significant internet exchange points such as AMR-IX, Extreme IX, ANI-IX, AMS-IX, NIXI, DE-CIX, REDIX, Remki Internet Exchange (RIX), SP-iXP. Major telecom companies such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel have commercially introduced 5G in India.
India aims for carbon neutrality by 2070, with 500 GW of installed renewable energy by 2030. So, beginning in 2023, new data centers such as AdaniConneX have planned to develop several new facilities across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Vizag, Noida, Pune, and Chennai using 100% renewable energy. Municipalities use Big Data and AI to improve urban and smart city services. For instance, Pune has deployed Adaptive Traffic Management technology at 30 signals, optimizing traffic flow and cutting travel time. Generative AI revolutionizes data centers and cloud computing, fueling India's digital growth. In the coming years, this will result in the creation of high-performance AI-driven data centers.
