Snap to Earn SNPIT Has Launched On Crypto Exchanges Gate.io and MEXC

Tokyo, Japan , June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GALLUSYS Ltd. has announced that SNPIT Token, its native token for Snap to Earn game SNPIT developed in collaboration with Turingum K.K, has launched on global crypto exchanges MEXC and Gate.io on June 20th, 2024.

About Gate.io

Crypto exchange Gate.io is an exchange platform for crypto assets (cryptocurrencies) established in 2013. The platform supports the trade of several hundred crypto assets, and offers high levels of security, providing multisig wallets and KYC.



Gate.io provides spot trading, margin trading, futures trading, and features a wide variety of trading formats, as well as specializing in token sales for new projects.

About MEXC



MEXC is an exchange platform for crypto assets (cryptocurrencies) established in 2018. Based in Singapore, MEXC has achieved rapid growth since its inception. MEXC puts a strong emphasis on security and user experience, and has adopted advanced security protocols on the platform.



MEXC currently provides services in over 170 countries and regions around the world, and supports the trade of a wide variety of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and MX Token (MX).

About SNPIT and native token SNPIT Token

SNPIT is a brand new Snap to Earn service that provides an innovative Game-Fi experience through the use of smartphone cameras. With the use of such a universal feature, SNPIT seeks to create an ecosystem to make Game-Fi more accessible and easy for people to join.



Users use camera NFTs to take photos and earn unique tokens called “SNPIT Tokens”. By using the tokens to upgrade camera performance, users are able to take higher quality photos and earn more tokens. Photos that exceed a certain quality level can enter into battles, and users can win “SNPIT Tokens” by winning battles.

GALLUSYS aims to accelerate the mass adoption of Web3 through the listing of SNPIT Token on crypto exchanges Gate.io and MEXC,

GALLUSYS Ltd.

Trade name: GALLUSYS Ltd.

Headquarters: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Toshiyuki Otsuka

Corporate website: https://gallusys.com/

GALLUSYS is an app development company whose goal is to create products that will become part of culture. It has released the wordless social media Pictier globally, and is known for its expertise in developing apps using smartphone cameras.

Turingum K.K.

Trade name: Turingum K.K.

Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representatives: Hiroki Tahara, Ryo Tanaka

Corporate website: https://turingum.com/

Turingum K.K. is a consulting firm specializing in blockchain and Web3 technologies. It operates tokenomics planning and smart contract development businesses in the Web3 domain as a subsidiary of Kusim Ltd., listed on the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.