LGI Homes Opens First Community in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced the opening of its first community in Baltimore, Maryland. McCormick Place offers homebuyers upgraded townhomes just northeast of Baltimore.



“We are excited to introduce McCormick Place, our first community in Baltimore,” said Paul DiConsiglio, Vice President of Operations for LGI Homes. “Located in the quaint Rosedale section, just 7 miles from downtown and the beautiful Inner Harbor, McCormick Place is offering townhomes from the mid-300’s. We offer our customers an affordable alternative to renting in an amazing location accessible to all the major highways, but with a suburban feel,” said DiConsiglio.

McCormick Place features thoughtfully designed townhome floor plans with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Every home also has an attached one-car garage and a covered porch. The community is also slated to offer one and two-story single-family homes in the future. Each residence boasts an open-concept layout, spacious family room and chef-ready kitchen, enhanced by LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. A suite of upgrades come included with each home, such as stainless-steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite kitchen countertops, designer wood cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, a Wi-Fi enabled garage door opener and so much more!

Homes at McCormick Place are priced from the $360s. Prospective buyers can schedule an appointment by calling 844-569-0218 ext 532 or by visiting LGIHomes.com/McCormickPlace.

