Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) to Host 4th Annual Global Intellect Summit, Building an Exclusive Global Business Ecosystem

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T), the technology company that accelerates inclusion through a global business ecosystem to drive business growth by leveraging a global network and next generation technology, will sponsor its fourth annual Global Intellect Summit at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on June 25th and 26th, 2024.



Spearheaded by Founder & Chairman, Eric Kelly, the summit marks the fourth annual flagship event in New York City where C – suite business executives, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, government officials, bankers, and presidents of educational institutions and nonprofit organizations will convene to find solutions to close the digital and diversity divide.

“This year’s Global Intellect Summit is replete with the world’s top decision makers and leaders who will convene to implement actionable solutions to advance our businesses and communities,” said Eric Kelly, Bridge 2 Technologies Founder & Chairman. “I’m pleased to say we have expanded the summit to a two-day event this year. Participants and presenters alike will have the opportunity to not only expand their strategic partnerships but also continue to solve our nation’s most pressing issues surrounding cutting edge technology, wealth building, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and inclusive workforce advancement.”

“Since last year, B2T has experienced tremendous growth, we also have salient demand, and we are rapidly expanding. The B2T ecosystem has committed billions of dollars in equity capital, procurement spending, and has solidified partnerships to bridge the digital divide and create economic opportunities. In 2023 alone, the Billion Dollar Round Table members spent more than $180 billion on this initiative, partnering with diverse and women business enterprises to promote supply chain diversity. The timing of our summit is also the perfect way to honor Juneteenth–as a mark of progress, freedom, and continued excellence for generations to come.”

Global corporations will have the ability to empower and partner with vetted, diverse, and women – owned and led companies with the capacity and agility to scale. Corporations can apply here.

B2T diverse or women – owned or led businesses will have the ability to connect with corporations, bid for business opportunities, seek capital funding, mentorships, networking, and access to the AI powered Institute. Businesses can apply here.

Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) is a global next-generation technology company that is changing the way businesses engage around the world and delivers actionable results that will positively affect future generations. B2T is built on global intellect and inclusiveness through a robust business ecosystem that strives to advance inclusiveness, access to capital, and connectivity that many businesses around the world face today. As such, B2T works with industry leaders to leverage technology as an accelerator to expand opportunities, drive change, and realize outstanding performance.

June 25-26th, 2024, Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite to mark the 4th Annual Global Intellect Summit and ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell. Leading executives collectively aim to provide actionable insights to advance worldwide inclusion, create opportunities for all and ultimately drive transformative change.

