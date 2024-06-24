Jeff Cook Real Estate Brings Team Together for Companywide Training

Companywide Training on NAR Settlement

Charleston, SC, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent National Association of Realtors® (NAR) settlement agreement has caused considerable turmoil and widespread misunderstandings. This is especially due to misrepresentations in the mainstream media. Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty recently brought its entire team together for critical company-wide training featuring knowledgeable guest speakers to separate fact from fiction and equip their real estate professionals to serve clients better.

A host of JCRE LPT Realty professionals heard from Reah Smith, President of South Carolina Realtors, and Byron King, the SCR CFO, in a company-wide meeting on May 21, 2024, in Charleston, SC. Agents now benefit from a fuller understanding of the NAR Settlement agreement and how they and their clients are affected.

These local experts explained the key provisions of the NAR actions, which included:

  • The release of liability 
  • NAR’s denial of wrongdoing 
  • Compensation offers moved off the MLS 
  • Written agreements for realtors and clients 
  • Details of the NAR settlement payment 
  • The timeline for implementation 

In addition, various internal team members led live trainings on topics pertaining to lead conversion, technology tools, hosting open houses, showcasing agent value to prospective buyers, and more.

The JCRE LPT Realty team plans quarterly company-wide meetings, some in-person and some virtual, to provide necessary training to agents and roll out new features and strategies. As a team, we consistently devise new ways to improve our systems and provide our agents with additional support.

