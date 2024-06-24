Sidetrade names Allison Barlaz as Chief Marketing Officer to fast-track its growth in North America

June 24, 2024 | Sidetrade , the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, welcomes Allison Barlaz as Chief Marketing Officer. This appointment is part of Sidetrade's ambitious plan to enhance its market presence and accelerate growth, with a focus on North America.

Allison Barlaz joins Sidetrade with over twenty-five years’ experience in product and marketing roles across software companies, including SaaS vendors. In her new role, Barlaz provides visionary leadership and strategic marketing direction, contributing to Sidetrade’s expansion goals. She joins the executive committee of Sidetrade, expanding its membership to 10.

“Allison joins us at milestone moment for Sidetrade as it steers through significant Gen AI transformations” said Olivier Novasque, CEO of Sidetrade. “Her success building B2B brands coupled with her martech expertise is pivotal in our market reach and new growth initiatives.”

Barlaz has a proven track record in demand generation, leveraging new marketing technologies to support business objectives and drive revenue growth. In addition, she has experience in the Order-to-Cash market, having spearheaded BlackLine's demand generation and digital marketing strategy for more than two years.

Commenting on her new role, Barlaz said: “It’s an exciting time for the Order-to-Cash market as the impact of AI technology becomes more evident each day. Sidetrade is well positioned to help clients realize this untapped value, as demonstrated by our three-time positioning as a Leader in the Gartner ® Magic Quadrant TM for Invoice-to-Cash Applications. I am excited to contribute to this market leader and help drive its next phase of growth globally.”

Barlaz is based in the US and holds degrees from INSEAD Business School, UC Berkeley, and the University of Pennsylvania, underscoring her formidable background and readiness to lead Sidetrade’s marketing endeavors.

Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash Applications”, Tamara Shipley, Valeria Di Maso and Miles Onafowora, May 6, 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media relations

Becca Parlby 00 44 7824 5055 84 bparlby@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade ( www.sidetrade.com )

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $6.1 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of more than 38 million buyers worldwide. Aimie recommends the best operational strategies, intelligently automates actions on the entire Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance, and working capital improvements.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 315+ talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, and Calgary, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Bidcorp, Biffa, Bunzl, Contentsquare, Engie, Expedia, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Opentext, Page, Randstad, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Sodexo, Tech Data, UGI, Veolia.

Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow @Aimie on LinkedIn.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the English version is to be taken into account.

Attachment