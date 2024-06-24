Red Lake Gaming Enterprises Inc. Selects Signature Systems Casino POS For Its Gaming Properties

The New Point-of-Sale System Includes Improved Support And A Robust Suite Of Analytics Options For All Three Gaming Locations.

WARMINSTER, Pa., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), the multi-award-winning technology solutions provider known for point-of-sale solutions, announced a new partnership with Red Lake Gaming Enterprises Inc. SSI will be providing their signature product — PDQ POS to elevate and enhance the growing food and beverage operations at the three tribal gaming locations in Minnesota.



SSI's all-in-one technology platform will allow the three casino locations to measurably elevate the guest experience, maximize ROI, and enhance their brand as a gaming and entertainment destination for Minnesota residents.

Red Lake Gaming Enterprises Inc., which is the parent company of the three Seven Clans Casino locations, will take advantage of SSI's enhanced POS products, installing kiosks and their 3-in-1 kiosk-POS hybrids to automate and streamline the guest ordering process. The three casinos will also be integrating PDQ POS into their hotels, for a complete hospitality and food & beverage reporting solution.

“This upgrade is part of our commitment to offering the best experience to our guests at all three Seven Clans locations,” said Angela Dauphinais, CEO of Seven Clans Casinos. “PDQ POS gives us hospitality capabilities that we've never had before, but just as important to us, they value the importance of providing full support of their products. We know we can count on them to ensure our profit centers are running as efficiently as they can be.”

SSI’s PDQ POS will be installing dozens of terminals at Seven Clans Red Lake, Seven Clans Warroad and Seven Clans Thief River Falls, including their waterpark family entertainment center. The entire process of installing and training employees on the new point-of-sale system is anticipated to take less than one week per location.

"Our new POS is an upgrade for our amenities, enabling exciting new capabilities and a further enhanced guest experience," said Verdell Beaulieu Jr., General Manager of Seven Clans Casino - Thief River Falls.

“The Tribal Casino space continues to be a place where our POS just clicks,” said John White, EVP/CTO of Signature Systems, Inc. “Seven Clans Casinos will now receive the industry-leading support and features the PDQ brand is known for. We hope our partnership with this important community business will help them continue to thrive in an increasingly competitive space.”

About Signature Systems (SSI)

With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution. Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise reporting mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations via RESTful APIs, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more. Learn more at SSIpos.com. SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award for Integration Services from Gaming & Leisure©.

About Red Lake Gaming Entertainment Inc.

Red Lake Gaming currently operates three locations in Northern Minnesota and is proudly owned and operated by the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians. Seven Clans Casinos is the hottest gaming destinations of the north! With three Casino Locations, we've got something for everyone whether you like playing slots, blackjack or poker. Guests at Thief River Falls are invited to make a splash at our 40,000 square foot water park, with four large water slides, a lazy river, and more. Two of our three locations now offer cocktails and cheers, Thief River Falls and Warroad. Celebrate in style at Red Lake's Meeting & Events Center. There isn't a better place to escape to in northern Minnesota. For more information about Seven Clans Casinos, please visit http://www.sevenclanscasino.com.