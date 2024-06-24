Enterprise Asset Management Market Set for 8.2% CAGR Surge, Reaching USD 7.74 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the enterprise asset management market will attain a value of USD 7.74 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2024-2031). EAM solutions help in the optimization and management of assets over their lifecycles—from designing to operating to replacing them, enhancing business operations. Streamlined workflow operations help organizations to make informed decisions on the management of capacity and vendors. Widespread adoption of cloud-based and micro-enterprise architectures ensures that maturation occurs in the market, with new growth opportunities being created along with integration of new technologies.

Enterprise Asset Management Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 4.21 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 7.74 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 % Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offering, Application, Organization Size, and Verticals. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Shift towards work from home has driven the demand for cloud -based EAM Solutions Key Market Drivers Adoption of technologies such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is driving the market

High Revenue Generation in Solution Segment Helps in Dominating the Enterprise Asset Management Market

The solution segment is the core of the offering segment that tech companies provide, whether it is software products, platforms or systems designed to address a specific business problem or challenge. Additionally, the money generated from the sale of the software solution is ample and has led to the emergence and significant growth of the number of software solution vendors providing multiple solutions for different market segments and verticals. Also, solution providers are constantly innovating and differentiating themselves to continue being the leaders in their respective markets.

Changing Consumer Preference Drives Services Segment Growth at a Faster Rate

Among the fastest-growing segments is services due to market demand and customer preference. Organizations need continuous assistance with rapid technological evolution to keep up with changing business needs. This is mandatory to have all software solutions up to date, in proper order to ensure to achieve new performance goals. Since they are used to handling the responsibility of technology management and maintenance, organizations are moving more and more towards managed services and outsourcing so they can concentrate on their primary business.

Massive Adoption Capabilities Leads North America to Dominate Enterprise Asset Management Market

North America will hold a significant share during the forecast period, due to its high investment in infrastructure development and massive adoption of technology. With some of the biggest IT companies, in the countries like United States and Canada, has led to North America growing in digitization initiatives. Following a spurt of investments in connected, smart, and secure technology adoption, designed for asset-centric application use, the region has been at the forefront of asset management market growth in North America.

Enterprise Asset Management Market Insights:





Drivers

Adoption of technologies such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is driving the market

Asset-Concerted Organizations are Focusing on Designated Expenditures

Growing Demand for Cloud Based EAM Solutions for Scalability and Accessibility

Restraints

Lack of Understanding of EAM systems

Impact of Recession on the EAM Market

Concerns over data security & confidentiality

Prominent Players in Enterprise Asset Management Market

The following are the Top Enterprise Asset Management Companies

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Infor

IFS AB

ABB Group

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

GE Digital

AssetWorks LLC

