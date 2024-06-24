Buy Now Pay Later Global Analysis Report 2024 Featuring Top Players, Paytm Postpaid, PayPal, Affirm, Klarna, Splitit - Market to Surpass $1 Trillion by 2028 with Long-term Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The buy now pay later market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $156.58 billion in 2023 to $232.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.3%. The buy now pay later market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.01 trillion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.6%.

The growth in the historic period can be attributed to e-commerce growth and online shopping trends, consumer demand for flexible payment options, rise of digital wallets and mobile payments, increase in millennial and gen z consumer base, competition among payment service providers.



The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of BNPL services to physical retail, growth in cross-border e-commerce, adoption by traditional retailers, emphasis on responsible lending and consumer protection, rise of embedded finance and BNPL as a service. Major trends in the forecast period include integration with point-of-sale systems, personalization of BNPL offers, collaboration between BNPL providers and merchants, integration with loyalty programs, regulatory developments in the BNPL space.

North America was the largest region in the buy now, pay later market n 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the buy now pay later market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.



An increase in the adoption of online payment methods is expected to propel the growth of the buy-now-pay-later market going forward. Online payments refer to payments that are made for goods or services that have been purchased online or offline. With the buy now, pay later option, customers can make small-ticket purchases both offline and online and make fast payments.

For instance, in April 2021, according to Razorpay, an India-based financial services company, the rate of digital payment transactions in India during January, February, and March 2021 increased by 76% compared to the same period in 2020, whereas Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) experienced a staggering growth of 569%. Therefore, the increase in the adoption of online payment methods is driving the buy-now-pay-later market growth.



An increase in the growth of E-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the buy now pay later market going forward. E-commerce, short for 'electronic commerce,' refers to the buying and selling of goods and services over the internet. It involves various online activities, including online shopping, electronic payments, digital product delivery, and online auctions.

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) is a popular payment method in the world of e-commerce. It allows online shoppers to make purchases and defer payment, often splitting the total cost into installment payments. This option enhances the shopping experience by providing flexibility, enabling customers to try products, and make easy, interest-free payments over time. For instance, in February 2023, Forbes, a US-based business magazine published an article that said the total e-commerce sales are expected to grow 10.4% in 2023 and it is expected that by 2026, 24% of retail purchases would take place online. Therefore, an increase in the growth of e-commerce will drive the buy now pay later market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the buy-now-pay-later market. Major market players are concentrating on offering customers cutting-edge digital services to sustain their position in the buy-now-pay-later market. For instance, in January 2022, Temenos, a Switzerland-based software and apps company, launched Temenos Banking Cloud, the first AI-driven buy-now-pay-later banking service in the market.

Through alternative credit products, this offering is expected to give banks and fintechs additional revenue options, assist them in expanding into new areas, and strengthen their connections with customers and business partners. By offering transparency into automated judgments and pairing BNPL customers with suitable loan offers based on their past, Temenos BNPL assists banks in developing lending programs that are driven by patented, explainable AI technology. Therefore, technological advancement is boosting the growth of the buy-now-pay-later market.



Major companies operating in the buy now pay later market are developing innovative solutions to sustain their position in the BNPL market such as the Galileo Buy Now, Pay Later solution. The Galileo Buy Now, Pay Later solution is a unique BNPL solution with issuance of single-use virtual cards and complete loan servicing.

