NOBLIS SELECTED FOR $8 BILLION INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CONTRACT FOR FBI

Reston, Va., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that it has been selected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for the $8 billion Information Technology Supplies and Support Services 2nd Generation (ITSSS-2) multi-award BPA.

“As the only nonprofit awardee, this win positions Noblis as a key partner for the FBI and the entire Department of Justice,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ president and CEO. “We are excited to contribute advanced technical capabilities to help drive the FBI’s law enforcement and intelligence missions.”

The ITSSS-2 BPA, with a potential eight-year lifespan, offers the FBI the flexibility to acquire top-tier IT solutions and services using streamlined acquisition procedures. The BPA is the largest IT contract vehicle ever established by the FBI and is available for use by all Department of Justice components.

“This contract is an opportunity to combine our advanced technical skills and deep domain expertise in law enforcement,” said Rich Jacques, vice president of Noblis’ Intelligence and Law Enforcement mission area. “We're eager to continue our more than 30-year history bringing breakthrough IT solutions to the FBI’s mission under this new initiative.”

Noblis is a nonprofit science and technology organization delivering innovative solutions to the federal government that enrich lives and make our nation safer. As a nonprofit organization, we work objectively for the public good and invest in breakthrough solutions to deliver lasting impact on our customers’ missions with a strategic focus in the areas of health, space, national security and critical infrastructure. Our domain experts advance technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, applied and environmental sciences, modeling and simulation, cybersecurity, autonomous systems and systems engineering.