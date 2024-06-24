Belgium Telecoms Market Report 2024 - Belgium's Mobile Market Benefitting from Greater Price Competition

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Belgium's mobile market is served by the four network operators Proximus, Orange Belgium, Telenet, and Digi Belgium, as well as a small number of MVNOs. Mobile networks have been upgraded to support increased mobile data use among subscribers, with near-comprehensive LTE coverage. Following some delays resulting from concerns over potential radiation, the MNOs have also launched 5G services (Telenet and Orange having done so only in early 2022). The delayed multi-band auction of 5G-suitable spectrum held in June 2022 enabled the licensees (including Digi Belgium, which became the country's fourth MNO alongside its partner Citymesh) to develop 5G services rapidly using sub-GHz spectrum.



There is effective competition in Belgium between the DSL and cable platforms, while in recent years government support has also encouraged investment in fibre networks. Telenet, supported by its parent Liberty Global, has extended the reach of services based on the DOCSIS3.1 standard, and is also expanding into Wallonia, while Proximus also has extensive fibre/VDSL and FttP deployments and is currently investing in 3 billion 'Fibre for Belgium' program through to 2027. While fibre remains a growing sector, cable is the dominant platform and DSL is slowly eroding as subscribers migrate to fibre as networks are expanded.



This report profiles Belgium's telecom market, including regulatory measures and the strategies of the main players. It also covers the fixed and wireless broadband markets, providing broadband subscriber forecasts and an assessment of technology deployments and investment plans. In addition, the report assesses Belgian's mobile voice and data markets, including statistics on the main players, as well as spectrum auction plans, recent developments regarding LTE, and operator strategies for expanding services based on 5G.



Key Developments:

Liberty Global secures 100% ownership of Telenet.

Telenet looking to offer a 10Gb/s service across its entire footprint via its Wyre joint venture.

Proximus secures regulatory clearances to acquire a majority stake in Route Mobile.

Telenet expands services offerings to an additional 1.8 million premises in Wallonia via wholesale agreements with Orange Belgium.

New social tariff for a basic internet service comes into force, with the price capped at 19 per month.

Telecom regulator publishes report aimed at encouraging cooperation between operators in deploying FttP networks.

Orange Belgium completes acquisition of a 75% stake in VOO, starts to close down its 3G network.

Digi Belgium putting downward pressure on mobile pricing in Belgium.

Companies Featured

Proximus

Orange Belgium

BASE

Telenet

Lycamobile Belgium

Versatel

Interkabel

COLT

Scarlet

Tele2

Digi Belgium

Citymesh

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Europe Market Comparison Market characteristics Market Leaders Market Challengers Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration Country overview Telecommunications market Market analysis Regulatory environment Historic overview Regulatory authority Fixed-line developments Government policies

Interconnect

Access

Cable network access

Number Portability (NP)

Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)

Universal Service

Mobile network developments

Spectrum

SIM card registration

Roaming

Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

6G

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

GSM

Internet of Things (IoT)

Mobile data

Short Message Service (SMS)

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

Proximus

Orange Belgium

Telenet (BASE)

Digi Belgium

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Fixed-line broadband market

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Wholesale broadband Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Telenet Interkabel VOO SFR (NumAricable)

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Networks Proximus Versatel/Tele2 Belgium Orange Belgium

Other DSL developments

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Government support

Digital Metropolis Antwerp

Proximus

Orange Belgium

Other fixed broadband services

Broadband Powerline (BPL)

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

WLAN/Wi-Fi

WiMAX

Fixed network operators

Proximus COLT Telecom Orange Belgium Scarlet (formerly KPN Belgium) Tele2 Belgium Telenet

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

Next Generation Network (NGN)

International infrastructure

Cloud services

Smart meters

Appendix - Historic data

