Belgium Telecoms Market Report 2024 - Belgium's Mobile Market Benefitting from Greater Price Competition

Belgium's mobile market is served by the four network operators Proximus, Orange Belgium, Telenet, and Digi Belgium, as well as a small number of MVNOs. Mobile networks have been upgraded to support increased mobile data use among subscribers, with near-comprehensive LTE coverage. Following some delays resulting from concerns over potential radiation, the MNOs have also launched 5G services (Telenet and Orange having done so only in early 2022). The delayed multi-band auction of 5G-suitable spectrum held in June 2022 enabled the licensees (including Digi Belgium, which became the country's fourth MNO alongside its partner Citymesh) to develop 5G services rapidly using sub-GHz spectrum.
There is effective competition in Belgium between the DSL and cable platforms, while in recent years government support has also encouraged investment in fibre networks. Telenet, supported by its parent Liberty Global, has extended the reach of services based on the DOCSIS3.1 standard, and is also expanding into Wallonia, while Proximus also has extensive fibre/VDSL and FttP deployments and is currently investing in 3 billion 'Fibre for Belgium' program through to 2027. While fibre remains a growing sector, cable is the dominant platform and DSL is slowly eroding as subscribers migrate to fibre as networks are expanded.
This report profiles Belgium's telecom market, including regulatory measures and the strategies of the main players. It also covers the fixed and wireless broadband markets, providing broadband subscriber forecasts and an assessment of technology deployments and investment plans. In addition, the report assesses Belgian's mobile voice and data markets, including statistics on the main players, as well as spectrum auction plans, recent developments regarding LTE, and operator strategies for expanding services based on 5G.
Key Developments:
- Liberty Global secures 100% ownership of Telenet.
- Telenet looking to offer a 10Gb/s service across its entire footprint via its Wyre joint venture.
- Proximus secures regulatory clearances to acquire a majority stake in Route Mobile.
- Telenet expands services offerings to an additional 1.8 million premises in Wallonia via wholesale agreements with Orange Belgium.
- New social tariff for a basic internet service comes into force, with the price capped at 19 per month.
- Telecom regulator publishes report aimed at encouraging cooperation between operators in deploying FttP networks.
- Orange Belgium completes acquisition of a 75% stake in VOO, starts to close down its 3G network.
- Digi Belgium putting downward pressure on mobile pricing in Belgium.
Companies Featured
- Proximus
- Orange Belgium
- BASE
- Telenet
- Lycamobile Belgium
- Versatel
- Interkabel
- COLT
- Scarlet
- Tele2
- Digi Belgium
- Citymesh
Key Topics Covered:
- Key statistics
- Regional Europe Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- Country overview
- Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
- Regulatory environment
- Historic overview
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Government policies
- Interconnect
- Access
- Cable network access
- Number Portability (NP)
- Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
- Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)
- Universal Service
- Mobile network developments
- Spectrum
- SIM card registration
- Roaming
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- 6G
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- GSM
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Mobile data
- Short Message Service (SMS)
- Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- Proximus
- Orange Belgium
- Telenet (BASE)
- Digi Belgium
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Fixed-line broadband market
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Wholesale broadband
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Telenet
- Interkabel
- VOO
- SFR (NumAricable)
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Networks
- Proximus
- Versatel/Tele2 Belgium
- Orange Belgium
- Other DSL developments
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Government support
- Digital Metropolis Antwerp
- Proximus
- Orange Belgium
- Other fixed broadband services
- Broadband Powerline (BPL)
- Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)
- WLAN/Wi-Fi
- WiMAX
- Fixed network operators
- Proximus
- COLT Telecom
- Orange Belgium
- Scarlet (formerly KPN Belgium)
- Tele2 Belgium
- Telenet
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- Next Generation Network (NGN)
- International infrastructure
- Cloud services
- Smart meters
- Appendix - Historic data
