Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Report 2024-2032, Featuring Assisi Animal Health, Bayer, Chanelle Pharma, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Idexx Laboratories, Norbrook, Vetoquinol & Zoetis

The global veterinary pain management market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.84% during 2023-2032.



The increasing domestication of animals, along with the rising awareness regarding pet health among the masses, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Moreover, the convenient availability of pain management products and devices, including opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), laser devices and local anesthetics, is providing a thrust to the market growth. These solutions provide relief from the pain caused by musculoskeletal disorders, radiotherapy-induced pain, chemotherapy, osteoarthritis and mastitis. In line with this, the widespread adoption of laser therapy as an effective solution for pain management is also contributing to the market growth. Laser therapy provides significant pain-relief and also aids in regenerating nerve tissue post-surgery.

Additionally, a significant increase in the livestock population suffering from cancer, abdominal and neuropathic pain is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the rising prevalence of inflammation and pain-causing diseases in domesticated animals, along with the widespread adoption of pet insurance services, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global veterinary pain management market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product, animal type, application and end user.



Breakup by Product:

Drugs

NSAIDs

Anesthetics

Opioids

Other Drugs

Devices

Laser Therapy

Electromagnetic Therapy

Breakup by Animal Type:

Companion

Livestock

Breakup by Application:

Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain

Postoperative Pain

Cancer

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Assisi Animal Health, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG), Ceva Sante Animale, Chanelle Pharma, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Idexx Laboratories Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Norbrook, Vetoquinol S.A. and Zoetis Inc.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



