National Academy of Sports Medicine Launches Innovative Wellness Coaching Simulation and Business Courses

GILBERT, AZ, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM), a global leader in fitness and wellness training and certifications, announced today the expansion of its wellness coaching portfolio with two innovative courses: Wellness Coaching Simulation and Wellness Coaching Business Blueprint. These courses are designed to complement and enhance NASM’s existing Certified Wellness Coach, the GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER in the "Health and Wellness Product of the Year" category for the 2024 Globee® Awards for American Business.

Building on this momentum, NASM is now offering a Wellness Pro Bundle, which includes the new Simulation and Business Blueprint courses along with the Certified Wellness Coach (CWC) course. This comprehensive package aims to provide future fitness and wellness professionals with the essential tools and knowledge to succeed in their careers, empowering them to build successful businesses in the dynamic industry. Coaches are equipped to elevate their coaching competency, gain confidence, and support their clients in achieving lasting results.”

“This new Wellness Pro Bundle is much more than a learning experience,” said Mike Fantigrassi, Senior Director of Product Development at NASM. “It’s a comprehensive resource for both personal and professional development, allowing our coaches to invest in their career growth while transforming clients’ futures. NASM recognizes that the foundation of fitness is personal wellness, and we believe this new offering - integrating practical coaching experience with robust business training - is setting a new standard for wellness coaching.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of fitness and wellness professionals is projected to grow 14% from 2022 to 2032, with about 69,000 job openings expected each year. NASM’s new wellness education offerings will equip both current and future fitness and wellness professionals with the skills, confidence, and empathetic approaches needed to succeed in this rapidly growing field.

The Wellness Coaching Business Blueprint (WCBB) course equips coaches with essential tools to create and grow their businesses. The course provides extensive resources, step-by-step guidance, and helpful templates to teach individuals how to attract and retain clients, align their business with their personal brand, navigate the decision between employment or entrepreneurship, craft a marketing strategy, adhere to legal and ethical standards, and sustain their growing business.

The Wellness Coaching Simulation (WCS) offers an immersive and interactive experience for coaches to develop and refine their techniques in a virtual environment. Participants navigate varied client interactions to sharpen their coaching prowess, with real time feedback from a virtual mentor to foster skill development and reinforce key concepts from the NASM Certified Wellness Coach course. The coaching simulation caters to learners at varying levels of proficiency. “Having the opportunity to practice coaching abilities in a simulator is a game-changer,” said Mallory Fox, NASM Certified Wellness Coach and Product Marketing Manager. “As a coach for more than 20 years, , I’ve seen the challenges of learning the ‘soft skills’ of coaching through trial and error. I’m so excited for coaches to experience this advanced technology and use it to improve client results by building confidence and expertise in a dynamic, engaging way.”

For more information about the Wellness Coaching Business Blueprint, Wellness Coaching Simulation or Wellness Pro Bundle, visit www.nasm.org.

About NASM

National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM) is a global leader in evidence-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at www.nasm.org.