Brazil's E-commerce Market Forecasted to Reach US$87.6 Billion by 2028 Amid Rising M&A Activity

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The E-commerce market in Brazil is experiencing robust growth, with projections suggesting an annual increase of 10.10% to reach a market value of US$62.6 billion in 2024. This growth narrative is expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.75% over the subsequent four years, culminating in a market value of US$87.6 billion by 2028.



The consistent upward trend post-pandemic indicates a significant adoption of online shopping among Brazilian consumers. This behavioral shift has garnered substantial interest from major global E-commerce firms, including noteworthy Chinese E-commerce giants, looking to expand into Latin America.



Strategic Acquisitions Reshaping the Market



In a move to cement their market position, E-commerce firms are actively engaging in strategic mergers and acquisitions. Recent notable transactions are set to optimize operational efficiency and bolster market share, promising to reshape the competitive landscape within the Brazilian E-commerce market.



E-commerce platforms such as Nuvemshop have enhanced their capabilities with the acquisition of marketing automation specialists, while leaders like Shopee are focusing on building a stronger financial infrastructure by integrating a Brazilian fintech firm. These strategic initiatives signal continued growth and investment within the sector.



Chinese Investment in Latin American E-commerce



As China's E-commerce entities look to extend their influence, Brazil’s burgeoning market presents lucrative opportunities. Investments into the region signal a commitment to development and expansion, with large-scale plans to establish Brazil as a pivotal export hub. The strategic development of manufacturing networks in Brazil is key to these expansion efforts.

Contemporary trends such as live streaming engagement and cross-border commerce are also included in the assessment of the evolving Brazilian E-commerce landscape, providing a glimpse into the sector's innovative foundations.



Capital Infusions Fuel Start-Up Growth



Start-ups are a fundamental component of Brazil's E-commerce sector, with significant venture capital and private equity funding fortifying regional expansion. Industry entrants such as Zubale have secured substantial investment for scaling operations, emphasizing the sector's vibrancy and potential.



A Data-Centric Outlook on the Brazilian E-commerce Landscape



The report brings forth a comprehensive analysis of the Brazilian E-commerce industry, highlighting the promising opportunity across various consumer-driven verticals. This includes deep dives into market share by key players, sales channels, and consumer demographics, as well as the anticipated impact on market dynamics.



In conclusion, the market's trajectory is clear, with opportunities for new entrants and incumbents alike to seize growth within a thriving E-commerce ecosystem. Industry strategies that align with consumer preferences and technological advancements are key to capturing value in Brazil's expanding digital commerce market.



Companies Featured

Amazon Brazil

Americanas

Casas Bahia

Magazine Luiza

Mercado Livre

99Food

iFood

James Delivery

Rappi

Uber Eats

AJ Mobilidade

CVC Brasil

Decolar Brasil

Flytour

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1w6gd7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.