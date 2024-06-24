Earn Alliance and Sky Mavis Partner to Create a Reward-Based Experience for Gamers on Ronin

Hong Kong / Los Angeles CA, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Earn Alliance , the largest Web3 game aggregator and discovery platform, announces a strategic partnership with Sky Mavis, the creators of Ronin . Earn Alliance will integrate games on Ronin, the EVM blockchain forged for gaming, into their proven “engagement as a service” platform in a partnership that will showcase their collective reach and capabilities to power the future frontier of gaming.



To celebrate the collaboration, Earn Alliance announces “Ronin Week,” which kicks off a weeklong promotion starting today and will feature popular titles such as Pixels, Lumiterra, Fight League, TMA, Kaidro, the iconic Axie Classic, and Puffverse. Ronin Week is designed to spotlight the dynamic games on Ronin to mainstay gamer communities while driving new user acquisition.

"Our partnership with Sky Mavis marks a significant milestone in our mission to bridge traditional gaming with blockchain technology," said Joseph "Coop" Cooper, CEO and Founder of Earn Alliance. "My experience and learnings from Axie Infinity, which Ronin was originally built to scale, is what inspired me to start Earn Alliance, so this collaboration has been a major dream in the making. Ronin Week is not just a celebration of the partnership, but a testament to our commitment to providing gamers with innovative and engaging experiences. We are so excited to bring these incredible games to our community and welcome new users to join in on this event.”

The collaboration between Earn Alliance and Sky Mavis highlights the evolving landscape of Web3 gaming, with the convergence of two major communities collaborating to showcase the capabilities of the future of gaming. Earn Alliance brings 500K anti-bot verified gamers and Web3 enthusiasts who have amassed over 1 billion hours of gameplay history. Meanwhile, Ronin's robust infrastructure supports 1.4 million daily active addresses and enables seamless, near-instant transactions. Now with the added power of Earn Alliance’s network, games on Ronin will be introduced to a broader gaming audience.

Throughout Ronin Week on Earn Alliance, participants can join the challenge by engaging in daily missions to earn exclusive badges and rewards. The onboarding process is streamlined to ensure new users can easily join. Participants are encouraged to engage with the community by following Earn Alliance on social media and joining Discord and staying updated with the latest news and events. Completing in-game missions will unlock unique rewards, and players will have the chance to win from a prize pool.

"Ronin Week is all about enticing our players in continuing the exploration to find and support Web3 games," Cooper continued. "We aim to create a vibrant community where players can collaborate, compete, and enjoy the unique benefits of Web3 gaming. This event is a perfect opportunity for gamers to experience the future of gaming firsthand."

"Partnering with Earn Alliance for Ronin Week allows us to showcase the diverse gameplay experiences on Ronin," said Sky Mavis CEO and Co-Founder, Trung Nguyen. "In the last month we announced Puffverse and Lumiterra, making this the perfect time to bring both Ronin and Earn Alliance’s communities together to try out these exciting new games."

Ronin Week will be promoted through various channels, including Twitter, Discord, and the Earn Alliance website, where users can register and get updates. The games and apps will serve as the primary platforms for completing missions, while Earn Alliance’s exciting new livestream show “The Wall” will feature live conversations about the new challenges and feature guests from the Ronin team.

